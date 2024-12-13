MVP 10 results: Vargas vs Guerrero

Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) of Houston, TX faces Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua in the main event of MVP 10 on December 13. The fight card airs live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA bantamweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Javon “Wanna” Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, GA takes on Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) of Oceanside, NY in a four-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card is a 10-round heavyweight matchup between Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Walter Burns (8-2, 6 KOs) of Detroit, MI. Plus, Tammara Thibeault makes her pro debut in an all-Canadian six-round middleweight clash against Natasha Spence (8-6-2, 6 KOs).

Headlining the MVP 10 prelims, Jeovanny Estela (14-1, 5 KOs) of Orlando, FL meets Venezuela’s Jocksan Blanco (7-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Among other bouts, Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Patrick Mailata (6-2, 3 KOs) of Samoa in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

As well, Hendri Cedeno (14-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-5, 20 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Jamar Pemberton (7-1, 5 KOs) of Saint Louis, MS and Kahlil Mitchell (4-0, 2 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN square off in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 10 results

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

Antonio Vargas vs. Winston Guerrero

Javon Walton vs. Erik Hanley

Dainier Pero vs. Walter Burns

Tammara Thibeault vs. Natasha Spence

Prelims (5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT)