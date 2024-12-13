Antonio Vargas vs Winston Guerrero official for interim title at MVP 10 in Orlando, FL

Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero successfully weighed-in for their interim WBA 118-pound title bout headlining MVP 10 on Friday, December 13. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) of Houston, Texas came in at 117.2 lbs. Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua was 117.8 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Javon Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia and Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) of Oceanside, New York weighed-in at 135 lbs and 133 lbs, respectively. The four-round bout, initially scheduled at super featherweight, serves as the co-feature.

Unbeaten Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba showed 236.8 lbs, for his matchup against Detroit, MI-based Walter Burns (8-2, 6 KOs), who was 225.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Continental USA title at stake.

Plus, Tammara Thibeault declared 160 lbs for her pro boxing debut against Natasha Spence (8-6-2, 6 KOs), 158.6 lbs. The all-Canadian showdown is scheduled for six rounds.

Check out the current MVP 10: Vargas vs Guerrero lineup and weights below.

Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero | Joseph Correa/MVP

Javon Walton and Erik Hanley | Joseph Correa/MVP

Dainier Pero and Walter Burns | Joseph Correa/MVP

Tammara Thibeault and Natasha Spence | Joseph Correa/MVP

MVP 10 fight card

Main card

Antonio Vargas (117.2) vs. Winston Guerrero (117.8)

Javon Walton (135) vs. Erik Hanley (133)

Dainier Pero (236.8) vs. Walter Burns (225.8)

Tammara Thibeault (160) vs. Natasha Spence (158.6)

Prelims