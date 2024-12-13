Subscribe
Antonio Vargas vs Winston Guerrero official for interim title at MVP 10 in Orlando, FL

Antonio Vargas & Winston Guerrero clash for interim WBA 118-pound belt

By Parviz Iskenderov
Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero at the MVP 10 weigh-ins
Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on December 13, 2024 | Joseph Correa/MVP

Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero successfully weighed-in for their interim WBA 118-pound title bout headlining MVP 10 on Friday, December 13. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) of Houston, Texas came in at 117.2 lbs. Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua was 117.8 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Javon Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia and Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) of Oceanside, New York weighed-in at 135 lbs and 133 lbs, respectively. The four-round bout, initially scheduled at super featherweight, serves as the co-feature.

Unbeaten Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba showed 236.8 lbs, for his matchup against Detroit, MI-based Walter Burns (8-2, 6 KOs), who was 225.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Continental USA title at stake.

Plus, Tammara Thibeault declared 160 lbs for her pro boxing debut against Natasha Spence (8-6-2, 6 KOs), 158.6 lbs. The all-Canadian showdown is scheduled for six rounds.

Check out the current MVP 10: Vargas vs Guerrero lineup and weights below.

Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero
Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero | Joseph Correa/MVP
Javon Walton and Erik Hanley
Javon Walton and Erik Hanley | Joseph Correa/MVP
Dainier Pero and Walter Burns
Dainier Pero and Walter Burns | Joseph Correa/MVP
Tammara Thibeault and Natasha Spence
Tammara Thibeault and Natasha Spence | Joseph Correa/MVP

MVP 10 fight card

Main card

  • Antonio Vargas (117.2) vs. Winston Guerrero (117.8)
  • Javon Walton (135) vs. Erik Hanley (133)
  • Dainier Pero (236.8) vs. Walter Burns (225.8)
  • Tammara Thibeault (160) vs. Natasha Spence (158.6)

Prelims

  • Jeovanny Estela (153.6) vs. Jocksan Blanco (153.2)
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan (275) vs. Patrick Mailata (309.4)
  • Hendri Cedeno (142) vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos (146.2)
  • Jamar Pemberton (162.8) vs. Kahlil Mitchell (164)
  • Antraveous Ingram (153.2) vs. Freddy Espinoza (156.4)
  • Fradimil Macayo (134.8) vs. Oscar Escandon (138)
  • Alex Bray (154) vs. Gaston Mario Rios (151.6)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

