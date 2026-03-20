Live results: Kevin Walsh beats Michael Conlan by decision – Video

Michael “Mick” Conlan faces Kevin Walsh on Friday, March 20, live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The two fighters square off in a 10-round featherweight bout with Conlan’s WBC International featherweight title on the line.

Former two-time world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Conlan (20-3, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his third consecutive win. Undefeated Walsh (19-0, 10 KOs) of Brockton, Massachusetts, makes his international debut and looks to pull off an upset.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Ireland’s Kieran Molloy (13-0, 7 KOs) meets Xavier Kohlen (15-2-1, 7 KOs) of the Netherlands for the vacant IBF European welterweight title.

On the Conlan vs Walsh undercard, Niall Brown (17-0, 6 KOs) and Darren Johnstone (12-1, 3 KOs) square off in a British super middleweight title eliminator.

Conlan vs Walsh results

Get Conlan vs Walsh full fight card results below.

Main card

Kevin Walsh def. Michael Conlan by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-94) | Watch video

Kieran Molloy def. Xavier Kohlen by unanimous decision (98-92, 100-90, 99-91)

Niall Brown def. Darren Johnstone by TKO (R3, 0:44)

Codie Smith def. Lee Gormley by TKO (R1, 1:54)

Jak Corrie def. Jacob Quinn by KO (R2, 2:38)

Prelims

Ben Marksby def. Carlos Daniel Cordoba by RTD (R4, 3:00)

Kurt Walker def. Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales by points (40-36)

Kyle Smith def. Eduardo Vera Sanchez by points (40-36)

Post-lims

Glenn Byrne def. Daniel Przewieslik by points (60-54)

Sam Norris def. Stefan Vincent by points (40-36)

Conlan vs Walsh live blog March 20, 2026 8:10 PM EDT Michael Conlan announces retirement Following his defeat to Kevin Walsh, Belfast two-time world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Michael “Mick” Conlan announces his retirement. Michael Conlan following his defeat to Kevin Walsh during their bout at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2026 | MF Pro March 20, 2026 7:40 PM EDT Glenn Byrne defeats Daniel Przewieslik by decision Rounding out the event, Glenn Byrne (7-0-1, 1 KO) defeats Daniel Przewieslik (3-23-2, 3 KOs) via 60-54 points decision at super welterweight. March 20, 2026 7:09 PM EDT Sam Norris defeats Stefan Vincent by decision In the first post-lim bout, Sam Norris (2-0) defeats Stefan Vincent (2-45) via a 40-36 points decision at lightweight. March 20, 2026 6:46 PM EDT Kevin Walsh defeats Michael Conlan by decision Kevin Walsh (20-0, 10 KOs) defeats Michael Conlan (20-4, 10 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 97-93, and 94-96.



Walsh claims the WBC International title and remains undefeated. Conlan sees his two-fight winning streak snapped, and announces retirement. Kevin Walsh and Michael Conlan during their bout at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2026 | MF Pro March 20, 2026 5:44 PM EDT Main Event: Michael Conlan vs Kevin Walsh It’s time for the main event featuring Michael “Mick” Conlan up against Kevin Walsh. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. Conlan’s WBC International title is on the line.



Former two-time world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Conlan (20-3, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his third win in a row.



Undefeated Walsh (19-0, 10 KOs) of Brockton, Massachusetts, makes his international debut following four successful outings last year. Michael Conlan backstage before his bout against Kevin at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2026 | MF Pro March 20, 2026 5:35 PM EDT Kieran Molloy defeats Xavier Kohlen by decision Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defeats Xavier Kohlen (15-3-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF European welterweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 100-90, and 99-91. March 20, 2026 4:28 PM EDT Niall Brown TKOs Darren Johnstone in third round Niall Brown (18-0, 7 KOs) defeats Darren Johnstone (12-2, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round. March 20, 2026 3:55 PM EDT Codie Smith TKOs Lee Gormley in second round Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) defeats Lee Gormley (6-3, 1 KO) first-round TKO at super featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round. March 20, 2026 3:53 PM EDT Jak Corrie KOs Jacob Quinn in second round Jak Corrie (9-0, 6 KOs) defeats Jacob Quinn (8-8-1) by second-round knockout at super welterweight. The official time was 2:38 of the round. Jak Corrie and Jacob Quinn during their bout at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2026 | MF Pro March 20, 2026 2:56 PM EDT Conlan vs Walsh prelims results Kicking off the action, Kyle Smith (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Eduardo Vera Sanchez (2-18-2) via a 40-36 points decision at super welterweight.



Kurt Walker (13-1, 2 KOs) defeated Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales (6-22-5, 2 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at lightweight.



Wrapping up the prelims, Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs) defeated Carlos Daniel Cordoba (16-14-1, 4 KOs) by fourth-round RTD at super lightweight, as Cordoba’s corner called it a day after the fourth round. Ben Marksby and Carlos Daniel Cordoba during their bout at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2026 | MF Pro March 20, 2026 5:42 AM EDT Conlan vs Walsh free prelims The blog feed with live results and highlights, will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims on the MF Pro channel on YouTube. March 20, 2026 5:39 AM EDT Michael Conlan returns to old boxing club In case you missed it – check out the feature as Mick Conlan returns to where it all began, visiting his old amateur boxing club, Clonard ABC in West Belfast. March 20, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Conlan vs Walsh airs live on DAZN, starting at 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK and 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S.