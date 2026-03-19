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Photos: Conlan and Walsh face off at press conference

Former two-time title challenger Michael "Mick" Conlan faces Kevin Walsh this Friday at the SSE Arena Belfast

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off at the press conference ahead of their boxing match in Belfast
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro

Michael “Mick” Conlan and Kevin Walsh previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters square off this Friday, March 20, at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Former two-time world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Conlan (20-3, 10 KOs) puts his WBC International featherweight title on the line. Undefeated Walsh (19-0, 10 KOs) of Brockton, Massachusetts – making his UK and international debut – promised to spoil his opponent’s hometown ring appearance with a first-round knockout.

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Earlier this week, the fighters previewed their showdown in a Face-Off feature. As they came face-to-face at the press conference, Walsh said, “I’m a small kid but I punch like a f*****g middleweight though.”

Conlan responded, “I’ve fought bigger punchers than you!”

As Walsh predicted a first-round knockout victory, Conlan stated, “I think Kevin is a bit delusional. But ok, show me it.”

Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh face off during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference
Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh during the press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2026 | MF Pro

Among the bouts featured on the Conlan vs Walsh undercard, Ireland’s Kieran Molloy (13-0, 7 KOs) and Xavier Kohlen (15-2-1, 7 KOs) of the Netherlands battle for the vacant IBF European welterweight title.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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