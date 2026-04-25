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Luis Nery vs John Riel Casimero set for new date in June in Japan

Former champions Nery and Casimero were originally scheduled to clash in April in Kyrgyzstan

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Luis Nery in the ring during his boxing match
Luis Nery during his bout against Azat Hovhannisyan at Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California, on February 18, 2023. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

The bout between former champions Luis Nery and John Riel Casimero has been rescheduled for June 6 at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan. The 10-round, 124-pound catchweight contest is featured on the SaikouLush 8 card, headlined by a pair of world title fights.

Mexico’s two-weight champion Nery (37-2, 28 KOs) and Filipino three-division champion Casimero (35-5-1, 24 KOs) were originally set to face off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in April. The promotion, 3150Fight, canceled the event due to “the current international situation and the various impacts that accompany it.” The new fight date for the event has now been confirmed.

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Nery, 31, has won two fights since being stopped by Naoya Inoue two years ago in Tokyo. In his previous outing last October, the Tijuana southpaw defeated Sathaporn Saart by eighth-round technical unanimous decision, following a seventh-round TKO victory over Kyonosuke Kameda in February.

Casimero, 37, aims for his second straight win since dropping a unanimous decision to Kyonosuke Kameda last October. The native of Ormoc City, Leyte, last fought in December, scoring a fifth-round knockout over Tom Mizokoshi.

Alongside Nery vs. Casimero, three additional bouts were announced for SaikouLush 8:

  • A six-round matchup between Japan’s Seiya Meguro (6-2-1, 3 KOs) and Nurzhigit Dyushebaev (0-2-1) of Kyrgyzstan. The two fighters square off at a 54 kg catchweight (approximately 119.1 lbs).
  • Another Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan battle sees Shuri Oka (7-1, 5 KOs) face Adilet Kachkynbekov (1-1) in a six-round super flyweight bout contested at 52 kg (approximately 114.7 lbs).
  • An eight-round, 53 kg (approximately 116.8 lbs) contest pits Japan’s Aoi Yokoyama (4-0, 1 KO) against Vince Paras (25-4-1, 19 KOs) of the Philippines.

Among the championship bouts headlining the event, Japan’s Masamichi Yabuki (19-4, 18 KOs) defends his IBF flyweight title against Mexico’s Rene Calixto (24-1-1, 10 KOs).

Plus, Mexico’s Willibaldo Garcia Perez (23-6-2, 13 KOs) defends his IBF super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney (28-4, 18 KOs) of Australia.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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