Crocker vs Felix results, live stream, full fight card

Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix battle it out in the main event live stream from Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, January 27. The contest pits the undefeated local favorite against the Mexican welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Belfast’s 26-year-old Lewis Crocker (18-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and looks to improve his unbeaten record. 31-year-old Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico eyes his second straight victory and the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The representative of the country-host missed weight and is ineligible for the belt.

The co-main event features Kent, England-based unbeaten Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) of Montego Bay, Jamaica up against London-born, Belfast-based former Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title on the line.

Among Crocker vs Felix undercard bouts, Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KOs) of Ennis, Ireland faces Williams Andres Herrera (15-2, 6 KOs) of Cruz del Eje, Argentina in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Also in a 10-round welterweight bout, Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England takes on Lloyd Germain (9-0, 1 KOs) of Cardiff, Wales. Plus, Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KOs) of Guildford, England and Samuel Pikire (4-2) of Longbridge, England clash in a six-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix live stream

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, January 27

Time: 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 6 pm GMT

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, January 27

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Fight Card

Main card

Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title*

Cheavon Clarke vs. Tommy McCarthy, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title

Paddy Donovan vs. Williams Andres Herrera, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental title

Conah Walker vs. Lloyd Germain, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA International title

Giorgio Visioli vs. Samuel Pikire, 6 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

Kurt Walker vs. Darwing Martinez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Artjom Spatar, 4 rounds, middleweight

Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix results

