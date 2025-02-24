Subscribe
Nakatani vs Cuellar results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar live results from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Junto Nakatani and David Cuellar face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Junto Nakatani and David Cuellar come face-to-face at the weigh-in on February 23, 2025 ahead of their boxing bout at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Junto Nakatani faces David Cuellar Contreras live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, February 24. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout with the WBC bantamweight title on the line.

Three-division world champion Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd and makes the third defense of his belt. David Cuellar Contreras (28-0, 18 KOs) from Mexico makes his international debut and first attempt to land one of the four major straps.

The co-feature is a 12-round all-Japanese title clash between defending WBA bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-2, 8 KOs) and former flyweight champion Daigo Higa (21-3-1, 19 KOs). Also on the card is a 10-round bantamweight matchup between Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (5-0, 2 KOs) and former 118-pound champion Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs) from Australia.

Among other Nakatani vs Cuellar undercard bouts featuring Japanese boxers, Eigoro Akai (5-3, 4 KOs) takes on Ryuya Moriai (4-2-1) in a six-rounder at super middleweight. Hayato Aiko (1-0) meets debuting Yuki Sato in a four-rounder at featherweight. Ryosuke Kiuchi (2-3-1, 2 KOs) and Fuentes Kitajima (2-1) go head-to-head in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Nakatani vs Cuellar live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location.

Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar results

Get Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT)

  • Junto Nakatani vs. David Cuellar
  • Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Daigo Higa
  • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jason Moloney
  • Eigoro Akai vs. Ryuya Moriai
  • Hayato Aiko vs. Yuki Sato
  • Ryosuke Kiuchi vs. Fuentes Kitajima
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

