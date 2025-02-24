Nakatani vs Cuellar results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Junto Nakatani faces David Cuellar Contreras live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, February 24. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout with the WBC bantamweight title on the line.

Three-division world champion Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd and makes the third defense of his belt. David Cuellar Contreras (28-0, 18 KOs) from Mexico makes his international debut and first attempt to land one of the four major straps.

The co-feature is a 12-round all-Japanese title clash between defending WBA bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-2, 8 KOs) and former flyweight champion Daigo Higa (21-3-1, 19 KOs). Also on the card is a 10-round bantamweight matchup between Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (5-0, 2 KOs) and former 118-pound champion Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs) from Australia.

Among other Nakatani vs Cuellar undercard bouts featuring Japanese boxers, Eigoro Akai (5-3, 4 KOs) takes on Ryuya Moriai (4-2-1) in a six-rounder at super middleweight. Hayato Aiko (1-0) meets debuting Yuki Sato in a four-rounder at featherweight. Ryosuke Kiuchi (2-3-1, 2 KOs) and Fuentes Kitajima (2-1) go head-to-head in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Nakatani vs Cuellar live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location.

Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar results

Get Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT)