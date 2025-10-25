Live results: Joseph Parker faces Fabio Wardley for heavyweight title

Joseph Parker faces Fabio Wardley live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 25. The two fighters square off in a heavyweight championship clash, with two interim titles at stake.

33-year-old former champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of Auckland, New Zealand puts his interim WBO title on the line. 30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England brings his interim WBA belt to the ring. The winner is expected to become the next in line to challenge Ukraine’s champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs).

On the Parker vs Wardley undercard, Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) meets Steed Woodall (20-3-1, 12 KOs) for the WBA Continental Gold light heavyweight title. Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) defends his IBF European and WBO European super featherweight titles against Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs).

Juergen Uldedaj (20-1, 8 KOs) and Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-3-1, 14 KOs) battle for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title. Additionally, Mitchell Smith (18-1, 9 KOs) takes on Arnie Dawson (8-0, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Parker vs Wardley: How to watch and start time Parker vs Wardley airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:30 p.m. BST.



The prelims begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Parker vs Wardley results

Get Parker vs Wardley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. BST)

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley

Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall

Danny Quartermaine vs. Royston Barney-Smith

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum

Mitchell Smith vs. Arnie Dawson

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)