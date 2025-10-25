Parker vs Wardley official for unified interim titles in London

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley successfully weighed in ahead of their clash, with the unified interim heavyweight titles at stake. The contest headlines Queensberry’s card, live from The O2 in London on October 25.

Former champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand came in at 262.4 lbs. The 33-year-old South Auckland native puts his interim WBO title on the line.

30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) showed 242.7 lbs. The Ipswich, England native brings his interim WBA belt to the ring.

The winner of the Parker vs Wardley showdown is expected to face Ukraine’s champion Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Fabio Wardley during the weigh-in in London, England, on October 24, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley during the weigh-in in London, England, on October 24, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On Parker vs Wardley undercard

Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) and Steed Woodall (20-3-1, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 173.10 lbs and 174.9 lbs, respectively. The two fighters meet in the co-feature for the WBA Continental Gold title.

Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) weighed in at 129.3 lbs, while his opponent Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) was 129.9 lbs. Quartermaine defends his IBF European and WBO European belts.

Juergen Uldedaj (20-1, 8 KOs) and Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-3-1, 14 KOs) registered 199.15 lbs and 199.8 lbs, respectively, for their battle for the vacant IBO strap.

Additionally, Mitchell Smith (18-1, 9 KOs) and Arnie Dawson (8-0, 4 KOs) declared 134.2 lbs and 134.14 lbs, respectively, for the vacant WBO European title.

Check out the current Parker vs Wardley lineup and weights below.

The Parker vs Wardley weights are as follows:

Main card

