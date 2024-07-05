Fisher vs Babic results, live stream, main card, prelims

Johnny Fisher (11-0, 10 KOs) and Alen Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) battle it out on July 6 live from Copper Box Arena in London, England. The contest pits the undefeated British heavyweight against the once-beaten opponent of Croatia. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Reece Bellotti (18-5, 14 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Levi Giles (15-1, 4 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the Fisher vs Babic undercard bouts, Emmanuel Buttigieg (4-0, 1 KOs) faces Jiri Hauke (4-4, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. As well, John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Lewis Oakford (5-0) in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

In addition, Maisey Rose Courtney (6-0) meets Jasmina Zapotoczna (6-1) in a 10-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Giorgio Visioli (3-0, 3 KOs) fights Tampela Maharusi (10-6-4, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic live stream

Boxing fans can stream Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In the UK, the broadcast starts at 7 pm BST.

