Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Joyce vs Hrgovic results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic live results from Co-op Live in Manchester

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic come face-to-face at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Joe Joyce faces Filip Hrgovic on April 5 in the main event live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout with the vacant WBO International title on the line. The contest is their second encounter since 2013, when Joyce defeated Hrgovic by split decision in a five-round amateur bout.

Both fighters look to return to winning ways and, as stated at the press conference, get back on top. In his previous outing last July, London’s 39-year-old former interim WBO champion, Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), dropped a unanimous decision to Derek Chisora. 32-year-old Croatian contender, Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs), lost his previous bout last June by TKO in the eighth round against Daniel Dubois.

The co-feature is a 12-round heavyweight bout between David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) and Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs). The two Londoners battle it out for the vacant British belt.

Among the Joyce vs Hrgovic undercard bouts, Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (25-0, 16 KOs) defends his Commonwealth super lightweight strap in a 12-rounder against Cory O’Regan (14-0, 3 KOs) of Dewsbury, Yorkshire. Plus, Briton Delicious Orie makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round heavyweight bout against Milos Veletic (3-7, 1 KO) of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Watch on DAZN

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic live blog

Joyce vs Hrgovic start time

Joyce vs Hrgovic airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic results

Get Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic
  • David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva
  • Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan
  • Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Alex Murphy
  • Juergen Uldedaj vs. Gerardo Mellado
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes
  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Miguel Angel Scaringi
  • Nelson Birchall vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco
  • Ramtin Musah vs. Robbie Chapman
  • Louis Szeto vs. Nabil Ahmed
  • Alfie Middlemiss vs. Alexander Morales
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.