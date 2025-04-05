Joyce vs Hrgovic results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Joe Joyce faces Filip Hrgovic on April 5 in the main event live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout with the vacant WBO International title on the line. The contest is their second encounter since 2013, when Joyce defeated Hrgovic by split decision in a five-round amateur bout.

Both fighters look to return to winning ways and, as stated at the press conference, get back on top. In his previous outing last July, London’s 39-year-old former interim WBO champion, Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), dropped a unanimous decision to Derek Chisora. 32-year-old Croatian contender, Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs), lost his previous bout last June by TKO in the eighth round against Daniel Dubois.

The co-feature is a 12-round heavyweight bout between David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) and Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs). The two Londoners battle it out for the vacant British belt.

Among the Joyce vs Hrgovic undercard bouts, Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (25-0, 16 KOs) defends his Commonwealth super lightweight strap in a 12-rounder against Cory O’Regan (14-0, 3 KOs) of Dewsbury, Yorkshire. Plus, Briton Delicious Orie makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round heavyweight bout against Milos Veletic (3-7, 1 KO) of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Joyce vs Hrgovic start time Joyce vs Hrgovic airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic results

Get Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.