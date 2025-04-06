Subscribe
Photos: Filip Hrgovic defeats Joe Joyce to avenge amateur defeat

Filip Hrgovic avenges a decision defeat suffered against Joe Joyce in an amateur bout in 2013

By Parviz Iskenderov
Filip Hrgovic punches Joe Joyce during their boxing bout in Manchester
Filip Hrgovic punches Joe Joyce during their boxing bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, April 5, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions

Filip Hrgovic walked away with the win on April 5, when he faced Joe Joyce at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The contest featured the old amateur rivals going head-to-head in a 10-round main event bout at heavyweight.

Hrgovic from Croatia defeated Britain’s Joyce by unanimous decision with the scores 97-93, 96-95, and 98-92. With the victory, he avenged a split-decision defeat suffered in their five-round amateur bout at the now defunct World Series of Boxing in 2013.

Additionally, Filip Hrgovic improved to 18-1, 14 KOs, and lifted the vacant WBO International title. The 32-year-old Croatian contender, who took the fight on short notice, replacing Dillian Whyte, rebounded from an eighth-round TKO loss to Daniel Dubois last June.

Joyce dropped to 16-4, 15 KOs. London’s 39-year-old former interim WBO champion lost his second fight in a row after dropping a unanimous decision to Derek Chisora last July.

Filip Hrgovic vs Joe Joyce
Filip Hrgovic vs Joe Joyce | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
In the co-feature, David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) stopped fellow Londoner Jeamie Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) at 55 seconds into the sixth round. With the victory, Adeleye claimed the vacant British heavyweight title.

Among other Joyce vs Hrgovic results, Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) retained his Commonwealth super lightweight strap by TKO against Cory O’Regan (14-1, 3 KOs) of Dewsbury, Yorkshire. The official time was 2:26 into the fifth round.

Plus, Briton Delicious Orie (1-0) made a successful pro boxing debut against Milos Veletic (3-8, 1 KO) of Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning via a 40-36 points decision at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

