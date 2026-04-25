Live results: Jarrell Miller beats Lenier Pero in title eliminator – Video

Jarrell Miller faces Lenier Pero on Saturday, April 25, at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Brooklyn’s 37-year-old Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) is coming off a split decision victory over Kingsley Ibeh in January. Miami-based, 33-year-old Cuban southpaw Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) returns to the ring following two decision victories over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster last year.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Alan Chaves (21-0, 18 KOs) of Argentina defends his WBO Latino lightweight title against Mexico’s Miguel Madueno (31-4, 28 KOs).

On the Miller vs Pero undercard, Las Vegas native Freudis Rojas Jr (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Damian Sosa (26-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight matchup.

The telecast opener is an eight-round super welterweight bout between Nishant Dev (5-0, 3 KOs) of India and Chicago’s Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-2-1, 2 KOs).

See the full fight card results below.

Miller vs Pero results

Main card

Jarrell Miller def. Lenier Pero by unanimous decision (115-113, 117-111, 117-111) | Watch video

Alan Chaves def. Miguel Madueno by KO (R3, 1:26)

Damian Sosa def. Freudis Rojas Jr by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Nishant Dev def. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr by TKO (R2, 2:57)

Prelims

Angel Barrientes def. Luis Espinoza by unanimous decision

Phillip Vella def. Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Miller vs Pero live blog April 26, 2026 12:19 AM EDT Jarrell Miller defeats Lenier Pero by decision Jarrell Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOs) defeats Lenier Pero (13-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision to win a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 117-111, 117-111. Jarrell Miller lands a punch during his bout against Lenier Pero at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 10:25 PM EDT Alan Chaves stops Miguel Madueno in third round Alan Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) defeats Miguel Madueno (31-5, 28 KOs) by third-round knockout at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:26 of the round. With the win, he retains his WBO Latino lightweight title. Alan Chaves knocks out Miguel Madueno during their bout at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 9:29 PM EDT Damian Sosa defeats Freudis Rojas Jr by decision Damian Sosa (27-3, 13 KOs) defeats Freudis Rojas Jr (15-1, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision in a ten-round super welterweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 96-93. Damian Sosa throws a jab during his bout against Freudis Rojas Jr at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 8:35 PM EDT Nishant Dev drops & stops Juan Carlos Guerra Jr in second round Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-3-1, 2 KOs) by second-round TKO at super welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:57 of the round. Nishant Dev during his bout against Juan Carlos Guerra Jr at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 7:59 PM EDT Angel Barrientes defeats Luis Espinoza by decision Angel Barrientes (15-1, 9 KOs) defeats Luis Espinoza (10-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round super bantamweight bout. The referee raises Angel Barrientes' hand in victory during his bout against Luis Espinoza at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 7:17 PM EDT Phillip Vella defeats Edwin Rodriguez by decision In the event opener, Phillip Vella (6-0, 2 KOs) defeats Edwin Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. Phillip Vella lands a punch during his bout against Edwin Rodriguez at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing April 25, 2026 12:01 AM EDT How to watch and start time Miller vs Pero airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.