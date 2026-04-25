Live results: Jarrell Miller beats Lenier Pero in title eliminator – Video

Jarrell Miller faces Lenier Pero on Saturday, April 25, at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Brooklyn’s 37-year-old Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) is coming off a split decision victory over Kingsley Ibeh in January. Miami-based, 33-year-old Cuban southpaw Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) returns to the ring following two decision victories over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster last year.
In the 10-round co-feature, Alan Chaves (21-0, 18 KOs) of Argentina defends his WBO Latino lightweight title against Mexico’s Miguel Madueno (31-4, 28 KOs).
On the Miller vs Pero undercard, Las Vegas native Freudis Rojas Jr (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Damian Sosa (26-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight matchup.
The telecast opener is an eight-round super welterweight bout between Nishant Dev (5-0, 3 KOs) of India and Chicago’s Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-2-1, 2 KOs).
See the full fight card results below.
Miller vs Pero results
Main card
- Jarrell Miller def. Lenier Pero by unanimous decision (115-113, 117-111, 117-111) | Watch video
- Alan Chaves def. Miguel Madueno by KO (R3, 1:26)
- Damian Sosa def. Freudis Rojas Jr by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)
- Nishant Dev def. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr by TKO (R2, 2:57)
Prelims
- Angel Barrientes def. Luis Espinoza by unanimous decision
- Phillip Vella def. Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
Miller vs Pero live blog
Jarrell Miller defeats Lenier Pero by decision
Jarrell Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOs) defeats Lenier Pero (13-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision to win a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 117-111, 117-111.
Alan Chaves stops Miguel Madueno in third round
Alan Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) defeats Miguel Madueno (31-5, 28 KOs) by third-round knockout at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:26 of the round. With the win, he retains his WBO Latino lightweight title.
Damian Sosa defeats Freudis Rojas Jr by decision
Damian Sosa (27-3, 13 KOs) defeats Freudis Rojas Jr (15-1, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision in a ten-round super welterweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 96-93.
Nishant Dev drops & stops Juan Carlos Guerra Jr in second round
Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-3-1, 2 KOs) by second-round TKO at super welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:57 of the round.
Angel Barrientes defeats Luis Espinoza by decision
Angel Barrientes (15-1, 9 KOs) defeats Luis Espinoza (10-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.
Phillip Vella defeats Edwin Rodriguez by decision
In the event opener, Phillip Vella (6-0, 2 KOs) defeats Edwin Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.
How to watch and start time
Miller vs Pero airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.