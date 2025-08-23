Subscribe
Live results: Jack Rafferty faces Mark Chamberlain in Altrincham, England

Jack Rafferty defends his British and Commonwealth titles against Mark Chamberlain, live from Planet Ice Altrincham

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Rafferty and Mark Chamberlain face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Planet Ice Altrincham
Jack Rafferty and Mark Chamberlain come face-to-face at the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Planet Ice Altrincham in Altrincham, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Jack Rafferty faces Mark Chamberlain on Saturday, August 23, live from Planet Ice in Altrincham, England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. Rafferty puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Manchester’s unbeaten 29-year-old Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) is coming off a fifth-round stoppage win over Cory O’Regan on the undercard of Joyce vs Hrgovic in April. 26-year-old southpaw Chamberlain (17-1, 12 KOs) of Portsmouth, England, returned to winning ways at the same event in Manchester, scoring a points decision against Miguel Angel Scaringi.

On the Rafferty vs Chamberlain undercard, Zak Miller (16-1, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Leon Woodstock (16-4, 7 KOs). Jack Turner (11-0, 10 KOs) and Nicolas Agustin Muguruza (11-0, 6 KOs) clash for the WBA International super flyweight title. Lewis Richardson (1-0) meets Artjom Spatar (5-16-1, 1 KO) at middleweight.

Rafferty vs Chamberlain live blog

Rafferty vs Chamberlain: How to watch and start time

Rafferty vs Chamberlain airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:30 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 7:30 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:35 AM ET and 4:35 PM BST, respectively.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Rafferty vs Chamberlain results

Get Rafferty vs Chamberlain full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM BST)

  • Jack Rafferty vs. Mark Chamberlain
  • Zak Miller vs. Leon Woodstock
  • Jack Turner vs. Nicolas Agustin Muguruza
  • Lewis Richardson vs. Artjom Spatar
  • Eoghan Lavin vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau
  • Stephen Clarke vs. Joe Hardy
  • Jack Power vs. Dmitri Protkunas
  • Nelson Birchall vs. Federico Sebastian Pedraza
  • Charlie Senior vs. Darwing Martinez
  • Steven Cairns vs. Kirk Stevens
  • Henry Turner vs. Ivan Blazevic
