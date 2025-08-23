Live results: Jack Rafferty faces Mark Chamberlain in Altrincham, England

Jack Rafferty faces Mark Chamberlain on Saturday, August 23, live from Planet Ice in Altrincham, England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. Rafferty puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Manchester’s unbeaten 29-year-old Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) is coming off a fifth-round stoppage win over Cory O’Regan on the undercard of Joyce vs Hrgovic in April. 26-year-old southpaw Chamberlain (17-1, 12 KOs) of Portsmouth, England, returned to winning ways at the same event in Manchester, scoring a points decision against Miguel Angel Scaringi.

On the Rafferty vs Chamberlain undercard, Zak Miller (16-1, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Leon Woodstock (16-4, 7 KOs). Jack Turner (11-0, 10 KOs) and Nicolas Agustin Muguruza (11-0, 6 KOs) clash for the WBA International super flyweight title. Lewis Richardson (1-0) meets Artjom Spatar (5-16-1, 1 KO) at middleweight.

Rafferty vs Chamberlain live blog August 23, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Rafferty vs Chamberlain: How to watch and start time Rafferty vs Chamberlain airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:30 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 7:30 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:35 AM ET and 4:35 PM BST, respectively.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.

