Catterall vs Prograis results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) faces Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) in the main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on October 26. The bout features the British former title challenger up against the former two-time world champion of NOLA. The pair battles it out for WBO International belt at super lightweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) squares off against Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs) at super featherweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth straps on the line.

Among the Catterall vs Prograis undercard bouts, James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) takes on Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) in an all-British 10-round rematch at super lightweight. Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK meets Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder for WBA Intercontinental title at welterweight. The telecast opener pits British Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) against Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis results

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST)

Prelims (12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm BST)