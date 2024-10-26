Subscribe
Catterall vs Prograis results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis results from Co-op Live in Manchester, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall faces Regis Prograis at Co-op Live in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on October 26, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) faces Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) in the main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on October 26. The bout features the British former title challenger up against the former two-time world champion of NOLA. The pair battles it out for WBO International belt at super lightweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) squares off against Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs) at super featherweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth straps on the line.

Among the Catterall vs Prograis undercard bouts, James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) takes on Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) in an all-British 10-round rematch at super lightweight. Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK meets Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder for WBA Intercontinental title at welterweight. The telecast opener pits British Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) against Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis results

Get Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST)

  • Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis
  • Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jnr
  • James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton
  • Pat McCormack vs. Williams Andres Herrera
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Maico Sommariva

Prelims (12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm BST)

  • Stephen Clarke vs. Mateusz Pawlowski
  • William Crolla vs. Lorenzo Grasso
  • Joe McGrail vs. Lewis Morris
  • Emily Whitworth vs. Sara Orszagi
