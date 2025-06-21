Live results: Galal Yafai faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr in Birmingham

Galal Yafai faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England on Saturday, June 21. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at flyweight. Yafai’s interim WBC title is on the line.

Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, unbeaten 32-year-old southpaw Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of the belt in what he described as his “hardest fight, on paper.” Mexico’s 32-year-old former unified minimumweight champion Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs) looks to pull off an upset in his UK debut.

In the 12-round co-feature, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) defends his British welterweight title against Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs). Among the Yafai vs Rodriguez undercard bouts, Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs) of Liverpool meets Romania’s Ionut Baluta (17-5-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Also, Manchester’s Pat Brown (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Ivan Duka (5-5, 3 KOs) of Croatia in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Bristol’s Tiah-Mai Ayton makes her pro boxing debut in a six-round super bantamweight matchup against Sara Orszagi (2-7) of Hungary.

Yafai vs Rodriguez airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

June 21, 2025 12:53 AM EDT Full fight video: Galal Yafai stops Sunny Edwards to win title Going up against Francisco Rodriguez Jr., Galal Yafai defends the belt he claimed last November, dominating former champion Sunny Edwards. In case you missed it, the full fight video is now streaming. June 21, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Yafai vs Rodriguez: How to watch & start time Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr during the weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Yafai vs Rodriguez results

Get Yafai vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Galal Yafai vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr

Conah Walker vs. Liam Taylor

Peter McGrail vs. Ionut Baluta

Pat Brown vs. Ivan Duka

Tiah-Mai Ayton vs. Sara Orszagi

Prelims (11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM BST)