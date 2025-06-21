Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Galal Yafai faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr in Birmingham

Galal Yafai defends his interim WBC flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Birmingham, England
Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Galal Yafai faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England on Saturday, June 21. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at flyweight. Yafai’s interim WBC title is on the line.

Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, unbeaten 32-year-old southpaw Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of the belt in what he described as his “hardest fight, on paper.” Mexico’s 32-year-old former unified minimumweight champion Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs) looks to pull off an upset in his UK debut.

In the 12-round co-feature, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) defends his British welterweight title against Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs). Among the Yafai vs Rodriguez undercard bouts, Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs) of Liverpool meets Romania’s Ionut Baluta (17-5-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Also, Manchester’s Pat Brown (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Ivan Duka (5-5, 3 KOs) of Croatia in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Bristol’s Tiah-Mai Ayton makes her pro boxing debut in a six-round super bantamweight matchup against Sara Orszagi (2-7) of Hungary.

Yafai vs Rodriguez airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

Watch on DAZN

Yafai vs Rodriguez live blog

Full fight video: Galal Yafai stops Sunny Edwards to win title

Going up against Francisco Rodriguez Jr., Galal Yafai defends the belt he claimed last November, dominating former champion Sunny Edwards. In case you missed it, the full fight video is now streaming.

Yafai vs Rodriguez: How to watch & start time

Yafai vs Rodriguez airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Birmingham, England
Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr during the weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Yafai vs Rodriguez results

Get Yafai vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Galal Yafai vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr
  • Conah Walker vs. Liam Taylor
  • Peter McGrail vs. Ionut Baluta
  • Pat Brown vs. Ivan Duka
  • Tiah-Mai Ayton vs. Sara Orszagi

Prelims (11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM BST)

  • Aaron Bowen vs. Mykola Vovk
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Elias Federico Duguet
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Brian Phillips
  • Hamza Uddin vs. Leandro Jose Blanc
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.