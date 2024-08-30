Photos: Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki final pre-fight press conference face-off

Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The LA native and the former title challenger of Poland battle it out in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on August 31.

Unbeaten 23-year-old Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC USA and WBO International 168 lbs belts. The rising super middleweight contender said he was primed for his next opponent, as well as “for anybody in the division”.

“Thank you to everyone who is here supporting this event and making it possible,” Diego Pacheco said. “I had a tremendous training camp from my debut at 17 to now 23 years old. I feel I have progressed a lot and super happy with how my training camp went and excited for this fight on Saturday. Sulecki is a tough guy and I’m looking forward to a war on Saturday.

“I’m young in the sport, but if it was up to me, I feel I’m ready for anybody in the division. Sulecki is my main focus, and I feel confident about my fight Saturday and looking forward to putting on a great performance. I’ve dreamed my whole life that’s what I worked hard for and joined this sport for.”

“As a little kid I’ve been here so many times to support events. It’s a dream come true to be here headlining and I’m excited for LA to come out and show their support.”

Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs) insisted that the hometown favorite was not ready for the challenge. The 35-year-old former world title challenger promised to “take him into the deep waters and drown him”.

“Thank you everyone here and for everyone giving me a chance and my team for giving me a great boxing camp,” Maciej Sulecki said. “I know that I will be the best test for Pacheco, I know that he has time but now is not his time. Maybe he will be a World Champion, he does have the talent, but I know it’s my time now. I’m ready for him and I hope he’s ready for me, I know it will be a great fight.”

“I know I haven’t been in big boxing for awhile but I’m going to take him into the deep waters and drown him. I don’t think he’s ready.”

In the co-main event, Eduardo Nunez (26-1, 26 KOs) of Mexico faces former title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-7, 26 KOs) of Colombia at super featherweight. Also on the Pacheco vs Sulecki undercard, Arturo Popoca (14-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title in an all-Mexican battle against Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-1, 15 KOs).

As well, Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) and Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 12 KOs) clash at cruiserweight. Plus, LA’s interim WBC super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defends her title against Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs) of Houston.