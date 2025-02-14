Berinchyk vs Davis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Denys Berinchyk faces Keyshawn Davis live on ESPN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 14. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at lightweight.

36-year-old Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) from Ukraine makes the first defense of his WBO title, which he claimed by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May. The 25-year-old representative of the host country, Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) from Norfolk, VA, makes his first attempt to become champion, following three successful outings in 2024.

The co-feature is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany, by way of Kyrgyzstan. Zayas brings his NABF and NABO straps to the ring.

In the main card opener, Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ takes on Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Among the Berinchyk vs Davis undercard bouts, Puerto Rican Olympian Juanmita Lopez De Jesus makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super flyweight contest against Bryan Santiago (1-1-1) of Weslaco, TX. Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Manuel Jaimes (16-2-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, CA in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Jean Carlos Torres (22-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Keon Davis (1-0) of Norfolk, VA faces Las Vegas native Ira Johnson (3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Toledo’s Jared Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs) aims to bounce back from his first career defeat, facing Sweden-based Marios Kollias (13-3-1, 10 KOs) from Greece in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. The event opener is a six-round middleweight matchup between Chicago native Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) and Chicago-based Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (5-1-1, 2 KOs).

Berinchyk vs Davis start time

Berinchyk vs Davis live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be helpful to stream from a different location.

The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis results

Get Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Connor Coyle

Prelims (5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT)