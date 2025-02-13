Photos: Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis on weight for 135 lbs title in New York

Following a heated press conference, Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis successfully weighed in for their title bout at The Theater at MSG in New York. The pair battle it out on February 14, live on ESPN. Both fighters made the required weight limit for the 135 lbs clash.
Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) from Ukraine came in at 134.6 lbs for the first defense of his WBO belt. Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, VA showed 134.2 lbs for his first attempt to become champion.
Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) and Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan also made it official for their co-feature. Both fighters tipped the scales at 153.2 lbs. Zayas brings his NABF and NABO straps to the ring.
New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) and Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland also successfully weighed in for their main card opener. The fighters were 159.4 lbs and 158.8 lbs, respectively.
Check out the current Berinchyk vs Davis lineup and weights below.
The Berinchyk vs Davis weights are as follows:
Main card
- Denys Berinchyk (134.6). vs. Keyshawn Davis (134.2)
- Xander Zayas (153.2) vs. Slawa Spomer (153.2)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. (159.4) vs. Connor Coyle (158.8)
Prelims
- Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (113.8) vs. Bryan Santiago (113.6)
- Abdullah Mason (136.2) vs. Manuel Jaimes (137)
- Rohan Polanco (146.4) vs. Jean Carlos Torres (147)
- Keon Davis (149.2) vs. Ira Johnson (148.2)
- Jared Anderson (256.8) vs. Marios Kollias (235.4)
- Nico Ali Walsh (157.2) vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (157.8)