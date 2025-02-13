Subscribe
Photos: Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis on weight for 135 lbs title in New York

Denys Berinchyk defends WBO lightweight title against Keyshawn Davis at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis pose at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis at the weigh-in on February 13, 2025 ahead of their boxing bout The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Following a heated press conference, Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis successfully weighed in for their title bout at The Theater at MSG in New York. The pair battle it out on February 14, live on ESPN. Both fighters made the required weight limit for the 135 lbs clash.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) from Ukraine came in at 134.6 lbs for the first defense of his WBO belt. Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, VA showed 134.2 lbs for his first attempt to become champion.

Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) and Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan also made it official for their co-feature. Both fighters tipped the scales at 153.2 lbs. Zayas brings his NABF and NABO straps to the ring.

New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) and Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland also successfully weighed in for their main card opener. The fighters were 159.4 lbs and 158.8 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Berinchyk vs Davis lineup and weights below.

Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis come face-to-face
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Denys Berinchyk pushes Keyshawn Davis
Denys Berinchyk pushes Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer come face-to-face
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr and Connor Coyle come face-to-face
Vito Mielnicki Jr and Connor Coyle come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr and Connor Coyle
Vito Mielnicki Jr and Connor Coyle | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Juanmita Lopez De Jesus and Bryan Santiago
Juanmita Lopez De Jesus and Bryan Santiago | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Manuel Jaimes
Abdullah Mason and Manuel Jaimes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco and Jean Carlos Torres
Rohan Polanco and Jean Carlos Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keon Davis and Ira Johnson
Keon Davis and Ira Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jared Anderson and Marios Kollias
Jared Anderson and Marios Kollias | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Nico Ali Walsh and Juan Carlos Guerra Jr come face-to-face
Nico Ali Walsh and Juan Carlos Guerra Jr come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Berinchyk vs Davis weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Denys Berinchyk (134.6). vs. Keyshawn Davis (134.2)
  • Xander Zayas (153.2) vs. Slawa Spomer (153.2)
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. (159.4) vs. Connor Coyle (158.8)

Prelims

  • Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (113.8) vs. Bryan Santiago (113.6)
  • Abdullah Mason (136.2) vs. Manuel Jaimes (137)
  • Rohan Polanco (146.4) vs. Jean Carlos Torres (147)
  • Keon Davis (149.2) vs. Ira Johnson (148.2)
  • Jared Anderson (256.8) vs. Marios Kollias (235.4)
  • Nico Ali Walsh (157.2) vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (157.8)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

