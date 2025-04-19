Subscribe
Smith vs Germain results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain live results from Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain come face-to-face at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxin
Dalton Smith faces Mathieu Germain live on DAZN from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on April 18. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at super lightweight. Smith’s WBC ‘Silver’ belt is on the line.

Unbeaten 28-year-old local favorite Smith (17-0, 13 KOs) looks to go through Canada’s Germain (26-2-1, 11 KOs) in his hometown ring appearance and secure his shot at a world title. The latter – the 35-year-old Montreal native – targets his ninth straight victory and looks to pull off an upset in his international debut.

In the co-feature, former featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-4-1, 8 KOs) of England returns against India’s Asad Asif Khan (19-6-1, 5 KOs). The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Among the Smith vs Germain undercard bouts, Josh Padley (15-1, 4 KOs) of England faces Serbia’s Marko Cvetanovic (13-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBA International lightweight belt. Plus, Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) of England and Caoimhin Agyarko (16-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight strap.

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain live blog

Smith vs Germain start time

Smith vs Germain airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Dalton Smith at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Mathieu Germain
Dalton Smith at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Mathieu Germain at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain results

Get Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain
  • Josh Warrington vs. Asad Asif Khan
  • Josh Padley vs. Marko Cvetanovic
  • Ryan Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko

Prelims

  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Kane Baker
  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Grant Dennis
  • Joe Howarth vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo
