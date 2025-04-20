Photos: Dalton Smith drops Mathieu Germain three times en route to decision victory

Dalton Smith walked away with the win on April 19 when he faced Mathieu Germain at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. Battling it out in the main event, the local favorite defeated his opponent from Canada by unanimous decision, scoring three knockdowns along the way.

Germain, who fought outside Canada for the first time in his pro boxing career, went down in the second, 11th, and 12th rounds. Smith, who stepped through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, was deducted one point in the final round for a low blow. The judges scored the super lightweight fight 117-107, 119-105, and 119-105.

With the win, 28-year-old Dalton Smith improved to 18-0, 13 KOs, and retained his WBC ‘Silver’ 140-pound belt. 35-year-old Germain dropped to 26-3-1, 11 KOs, snapping his eight-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, Josh Warrington of England bounced back from three straight defeats, earning a unanimous decision against Asad Asif Khan of India. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 99-89, 99-90, and 97-91.

With the win, former IBF featherweight champion Warrington improved to 32-4-1, 8 KOs, and returned to winning ways. Khan, who suffered a knockdown and had one point deducted for dropping his mouthpiece in the sixth round, lost his second consecutive fight and fell to 19-7-1, 5 KOs.

In Smith vs Germain undercard action

Among other Smith vs Germain results, Josh Padley of England dropped and stopped Marko Cvetanovic of Serbia in the fifth round with a barrage of punches. Although Cvetanovic managed to get back on his feet, the referee called it a day, deeming him unable to continue. The time of the stoppage was 1:13 into the round. Padley improved to 16-1, 5 KOs, and claimed the WBA International lightweight title. Cvetanovic suffered the first defeat of his career and is now 13-1, 6 KOs.

Kicking off the telecast, Caoimhin Agyarko of Northern Ireland defeated Ryan Kelly of England by majority decision at super welterweight. The 10-round bout ended with scores of 95-95, 97-94, and 96-94. Agyarko improved to 17-0, 7 KOs, and claimed the WBA Continental title. Kelly dropped to 19-6-1, 8 KOs, suffering his second straight defeat.

Atop the Smith vs Germain prelims, Giorgio Visioli (7-0, 6 KOs) defeated Kane Baker (19-12-2, 1 KO) via fourth-round TKO at super featherweight. The time was 52 seconds into the round.

Among other bouts, Emmanuel Buttigieg (8-0, 2 KOs) stopped Grant Dennis (19-11, 3 KOs) at 2:19 of the fifth round at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Joe Howarth (12-1, 4 KOs) defeated Mario Valenzuela Portillo (8-7-2, 2 KOs) via a 60-54 points decision in a six-rounder at lightweight.