Photos: Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain first Fight Week face-off

Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain square off this Saturday in Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain face off ahead of their boxing match in Sheffield
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain come face-to-face for the first time on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kicking off Fight Week, Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their boxing bout. The pair square off at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on April 19. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Making his hometown ring appearance, unbeaten 28-year-old Smith (17-0, 13 KOs), who looks to secure a world title shot, puts his WBC ‘Silver’ belt on the line. 35-year-old Germain (26-2-1, 11 KOs) of Canada makes his international debut and aims for his ninth win in a row.

Smith and Germain went face-to-face for the first time outside Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday.

Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain face each other
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain come face-to-face on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain come face-to-face on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain come face-to-face on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith faces Mathieu Germain on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxingbout
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain on April 16, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the matchups featured on the Smith vs Germain undercard, England’s former champion Josh Warrington (31-4-1, 8 KOs) returns against Asad Asif Khan (19-6-1, 5 KOs) of India at super featherweight. Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) of England and Caoimhin Agyarko (16-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash for the WBA Continental super welterweight title.

Additionally, Josh Padley (15-1, 4 KOs) of England and Serbia’s Marko Cvetanovic (13-0, 6 KOs) meet for the WBA International lightweight title. Plus, Giorgio Visioli (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kane Baker (19-11-2, 1 KO) clash in an all-English showdown at super featherweight.

