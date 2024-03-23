Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Smith vs Zepeda results, live stream, full fight card

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live from Utilita Arena Sheffield

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The contest pits the unbeaten British contender against the former three-time title challenger of the U.S.

Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California battle it out for the WBC ‘Silver’ belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

The co-main event features Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) defending her WBO welterweight title against reigning WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs). The all-British world championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Smith vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leeds’ unbeaten Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KOs) and Darlington’s Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) square off in the 12-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Doncaster’s super lightweight James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) defends his Central Area strap in the 10-rounder against unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England.

In addition, Nico Leivars (5-0-1) of Mansfield, England and Piotr Mirga (7-2) of Poland go head to head in the 10-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 1:15 pm ET / 10:15 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 5:15 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:15 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title
  • Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title
  • Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Connan Murray vs. Edgar Kemsky, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda results

Stay tuned for Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.