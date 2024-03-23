Smith vs Zepeda results, live stream, full fight card

Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The contest pits the unbeaten British contender against the former three-time title challenger of the U.S.
Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California battle it out for the WBC ‘Silver’ belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.
The co-main event features Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) defending her WBO welterweight title against reigning WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs). The all-British world championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Among Smith vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leeds’ unbeaten Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KOs) and Darlington’s Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) square off in the 12-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Doncaster’s super lightweight James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) defends his Central Area strap in the 10-rounder against unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England.
In addition, Nico Leivars (5-0-1) of Mansfield, England and Piotr Mirga (7-2) of Poland go head to head in the 10-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 1:15 pm ET / 10:15 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 5:15 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:15 am AEDT
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title
- Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title
- Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight
- James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title
- Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
Prelims
- Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Connan Murray vs. Edgar Kemsky, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda results
Stay tuned for Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live results.