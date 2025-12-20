Live results: Craig Richards KOs Dan Azeez in 12th round – Video

Craig Richards faces Dan Azeez on Saturday, December 20, live from Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana. The contest headlines Matchroom’s first-ever boxing fight card in Africa. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the IBF International light heavyweight title on the line.
Richards (19-4-1, 12 KOs) of Croydon, London, aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Willy Hutchinson last June. Azeez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) of South London targets his third win in a row since losing a majority decision to Lewis Edmondson last October.
On the undercard, Seth Gyimah, aka “Freezy Macbones” (11-0, 10 KOs), meets Jonathan Tetteh (10-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Africa light heavyweight title. Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey (12-0, 10 KOs) and Jayr Raquinel (18-2-1, 14 KOs) battle for the WBO Global super flyweight belt.
Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between England’s Leo Atang (2-0, 2 KOs) and Babu Yusuf (3-0, 1 KO) of Uganda. Additionally, Ibrahima Diallo (12-0-2, 2 KOs) and Sampson Segbedzi (10-0, 7 KOs) face off for the IBF International super welterweight title.
Plus, India’s Nishant Dev (4-0, 2 KOs) and Ally Mbukwa (8-5, 2 KOs) of Tanzania go head-to-head at super welterweight.
Richards vs Azeez results
Get Richards vs Azeez full fight card results below.
Main card
- Craig Richards def. Dan Azeez by KO (R12, 0:23)
- Jonathan Tetteh def. Seth Gyimah by unanimous decision (80-73, 78-74, 77-75)
- Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey def. Jayr Raquinel by unanimous decision (119-109, 118-111, 116-112)
- Leo Atang def. Babu Yusuf by TKO (R1, 1:24)
- Ibrahima Diallo def. Sampson Segbedzi by unanimous decision (99-90, 98-91, 99-90)
- Nishant Dev def. Ally Mbukwa by TKO (R4, 1:38)
Prelims
- Jerry Lartey def. Jesse Brandon by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75)
- John Laryea def. Holy Dorgbetor by TKO (R7)
- Sedem Ama def. Chiamaka Nwaturuocha by unanimous decision (77-74, 76-76, 77-75)
Richards vs Azeez live blog
Video: Richards vs Azeez Full Card Highlights
Watch the full card highlights below.
Video: Craig Richards knocks out Dan Azeez
Check out the short below featuring Craig Richards as he knocks out Dan Azeez with a left hook.
Craig Richards KOs Dan Azeez with left hook
Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) defeats Azeez (22-3-1, 14 KOs) by 12th-round knockout with a big left hook.
With the victory, Richards of Croydon, London secures his second straight victory and claims the IBF International light heavyweight title.
Azeez of South London sees his two-fight winning steak snapped.
Jonathan Tetteh defeats Seth Gyimah by decision
Jonathan Tetteh (11-0, 10 KOs) defeats Seth Gyimah, aka “Freezy Macbones” (11-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 80-73, 78-74, and 77-75. With the victory, Tetteh claims the WBA Africa light heavyweight title.
Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey defeats Jayr Raquinel by decision
Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey (13-0, 10 KOs) defeats Jayr Raquinel (18-3-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO Global super flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-111, and 116-112.
Video: Nishant Dev TKOs Ally Mbukwa in fourth round
Here’s a short as Nishant Dev (5-0, 3 KOs) of India stops Tanzania’s Ally Mbukwa (8-6, 2 KOs) in the fourth round at super welterweight.
Video: Leo Atang KOs Babu Yusuf
Here’s a ringside view as English heavyweight Leo Atang (3-0, 3 KOs) stops Babu Yusuf (3-1, 1 KO) of Uganda in the first round.
Richards vs Azeez: How to watch and start time
Craig Richards vs Dan Azeez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S., and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.
The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.