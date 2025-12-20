Live results: Craig Richards KOs Dan Azeez in 12th round – Video

Craig Richards faces Dan Azeez on Saturday, December 20, live from Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana. The contest headlines Matchroom’s first-ever boxing fight card in Africa. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the IBF International light heavyweight title on the line.

Richards (19-4-1, 12 KOs) of Croydon, London, aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Willy Hutchinson last June. Azeez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) of South London targets his third win in a row since losing a majority decision to Lewis Edmondson last October.

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On the undercard, Seth Gyimah, aka “Freezy Macbones” (11-0, 10 KOs), meets Jonathan Tetteh (10-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Africa light heavyweight title. Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey (12-0, 10 KOs) and Jayr Raquinel (18-2-1, 14 KOs) battle for the WBO Global super flyweight belt.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between England’s Leo Atang (2-0, 2 KOs) and Babu Yusuf (3-0, 1 KO) of Uganda. Additionally, Ibrahima Diallo (12-0-2, 2 KOs) and Sampson Segbedzi (10-0, 7 KOs) face off for the IBF International super welterweight title.

Plus, India’s Nishant Dev (4-0, 2 KOs) and Ally Mbukwa (8-5, 2 KOs) of Tanzania go head-to-head at super welterweight.

Richards vs Azeez results

Get Richards vs Azeez full fight card results below.

Main card

Craig Richards def. Dan Azeez by KO (R12, 0:23)

Jonathan Tetteh def. Seth Gyimah by unanimous decision (80-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey def. Jayr Raquinel by unanimous decision (119-109, 118-111, 116-112)

Leo Atang def. Babu Yusuf by TKO (R1, 1:24)

Ibrahima Diallo def. Sampson Segbedzi by unanimous decision (99-90, 98-91, 99-90)

Nishant Dev def. Ally Mbukwa by TKO (R4, 1:38)

Prelims

Jerry Lartey def. Jesse Brandon by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75)

John Laryea def. Holy Dorgbetor by TKO (R7)

Sedem Ama def. Chiamaka Nwaturuocha by unanimous decision (77-74, 76-76, 77-75)

Richards vs Azeez live blog December 21, 2025 8:32 PM EST Video: Richards vs Azeez Full Card Highlights Watch the full card highlights below. December 20, 2025 7:03 PM EST Video: Craig Richards knocks out Dan Azeez Check out the short below featuring Craig Richards as he knocks out Dan Azeez with a left hook. December 20, 2025 6:24 PM EST Craig Richards KOs Dan Azeez with left hook Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) defeats Azeez (22-3-1, 14 KOs) by 12th-round knockout with a big left hook.



With the victory, Richards of Croydon, London secures his second straight victory and claims the IBF International light heavyweight title.



Azeez of South London sees his two-fight winning steak snapped. Craig Richards knocks out Dan Azeez during their bout at Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing December 20, 2025 5:27 PM EST Jonathan Tetteh defeats Seth Gyimah by decision Jonathan Tetteh (11-0, 10 KOs) defeats Seth Gyimah, aka “Freezy Macbones” (11-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 80-73, 78-74, and 77-75. With the victory, Tetteh claims the WBA Africa light heavyweight title. Jonathan Tetteh victorious Seth Gyimah during their bout at Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing December 20, 2025 4:23 PM EST Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey defeats Jayr Raquinel by decision Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey (13-0, 10 KOs) defeats Jayr Raquinel (18-3-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO Global super flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-111, and 116-112. Theophilous Kpakpo Allotey in his corner during his bout against Jayr Raquinel at Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing December 20, 2025 3:50 PM EST Video: Nishant Dev TKOs Ally Mbukwa in fourth round Here’s a short as Nishant Dev (5-0, 3 KOs) of India stops Tanzania’s Ally Mbukwa (8-6, 2 KOs) in the fourth round at super welterweight. December 20, 2025 3:27 PM EST Video: Leo Atang KOs Babu Yusuf Here’s a ringside view as English heavyweight Leo Atang (3-0, 3 KOs) stops Babu Yusuf (3-1, 1 KO) of Uganda in the first round. December 20, 2025 6:51 AM EST Richards vs Azeez: How to watch and start time Craig Richards vs Dan Azeez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S., and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.



The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.