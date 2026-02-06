Live results: Christian Medina beats Adrian Curiel to retain title – Video

Christian Medina Jimenez faces fellow Mexican Adrian Curiel on Friday, February 6, live from the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Medina defends his WBO bantamweight title, while Curiel attempts to become a champion in his second weight class.

Medina (26-4, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed with a fourth-round TKO over Yoshiki Takei last September on the undercard of Inoue vs Akhmadaliev. Former IBF light flyweight champion Curiel (26-6-1, 5 KOs) aims to win a title in his new weight class and seeks his third consecutive win. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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On the Medina vs Curiel undercard, Alberto Mora Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) meets Jose Amaro (12-1-1, 4 KOs) in an all-Mexican 10-round featherweight bout. A 10-round super lightweight contest pits Mexico’s Abraham Cordero (16-6-2, 8 KOs) against compatriot Eduardo Martinez Martinez (16-2, 11 KOs).

A six-round super welterweight matchup features Sebastian Juarez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas, against Ernesto Sanchez Rodriguez (5-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. In the telecast opener, Roberto Carbajal makes his pro debut in a four-round super bantamweight bout against fellow Mexican Edgar Vazquez Carrillo (2-1).

Medina vs Curiel results

Get Medina vs Curiel full fight card results below.

Christian Medina def. Adrian Curiel by unanimous decision (120-108, 116-112, 115-113)

Alberto Mora def. Jose Amaro by unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 97-92)

Abraham Cordero def. Eduardo Martinez Martinez by split decision (97-93, 95-96, 96-94)

Sebastian Juarez def. Ernesto Sanchez Rodriguez by unanimous decision (59-54, 59-55, 58-56)

Roberto Carbajal def. Edgar Vazquez by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Medina vs Curiel live blog February 6, 2026 11:07 PM EST Christian Medina defeats Adrian Curiel by decision to retain title Christian Medina (27-4, 19 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Adrian Curiel (26-7-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 120-108, 116-112, and 115-113.



With the victory, Medina makes the first successful defense of his WBO bantamweight title. Former IBF light flyweight champion Curiel falls short in his bid to become a two-division world champion. Christian Medina during his bout against Adrian Curiel at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom February 6, 2026 10:02 PM EST Alberto Mora defeats Jose Amaro by decision Alberto Mora (14-0, 9 KOs) defeats Jose Amaro (12-2-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in an all-Mexican showdown at featherweight. On his way to victory, Mora suffered a knockdown in the first round.



After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 96-93, and 97-92.



With the win, Mora claims WBO-NABO belt. Alberto Mora during his bout against Jose Amaro at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom February 6, 2026 9:07 PM EST Abraham Cordero defeats Eduardo Martinez by decision Abraham Cordero (17-6-2, 8 KOs) defeats Eduardo Martinez (16-3, 11 KOs) by split decision in an all-Mexican, 10-round super lightweight bout. The scores were 97-93 and 96-94 for Cordero, and 96-95 for Martinez. Eduardo Martinez and Abraham Cordero during their bout at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom February 6, 2026 8:29 PM EST Sebastian Juarez defeats Ernesto Sanchez by decision Sebastian Juarez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas, defeats Ernesto Sanchez Rodriguez (5-3-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 59-54, 59-55, and 58-56. Sebastian Juarez throws a punch during his bout against Ernesto Sanchez at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom February 6, 2026 7:44 PM EST Roberto Carbajal defeats Edgar Vazquez by decision Kicking off the action, Roberto Carbajal (1-0) defeats fellow Mexican Edgar Vazquez Carrillo (2-2) by unanimous decision to make a successful pro debut. After four rounds at super bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 40-35. On his way to victory, Carbajal scored a knockdown. Roberto Carbajal during his bout against Edgar Vazquez at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom February 5, 2026 11:00 PM EST Medina vs Curiel: How to watch and start time Medina vs Curiel airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Christian Medina and Adrian Curiel during the weigh-in on February 5, 2025, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom