Live results: Naoya Inoue defends title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, live from Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout
Image description: Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev face off during the weigh-in on September 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Naoya Inoue faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday, September 14, live from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. They clash in a championship bout with Inoue’s undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

Japanese 32-year-old knockout artist Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and the fifth defense of his title. Uzbekistan’s 30-year-old former unified champion Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) fights for the second time in 2025 and looks to claim all major belts at 122 lbs.

The co-feature is a title fight between Yoshiki Takei (11-0, 9 KOs) of Japan and Christian Medina Jimenez (25-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico. Takei brings his WBO bantamweight strap to the ring, making his third defense.

On the undercard, Filipino-born Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) of Japan takes on Ryusei Matsumoto (6-0, 4 KOs) of Japan. The challenge for the vacant WBA “Regular” minimumweight title.

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev live blog

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev: How to watch and start time

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev airs live on the Top Rank Facebook Channel. The start time is 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 9:00 AM BST in the UK.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo. The start time is 6:00 PM AEST.

A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev shake hands during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev shake hands during the weigh-in on September 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan | Naoki Fukuda

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev results

Get Inoue vs Akhmadaliev full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina Jimenez
  • Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto
