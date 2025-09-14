Live results: Naoya Inoue defends title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Naoya Inoue faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday, September 14, live from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. They clash in a championship bout with Inoue’s undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

Japanese 32-year-old knockout artist Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and the fifth defense of his title. Uzbekistan’s 30-year-old former unified champion Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) fights for the second time in 2025 and looks to claim all major belts at 122 lbs.

The co-feature is a title fight between Yoshiki Takei (11-0, 9 KOs) of Japan and Christian Medina Jimenez (25-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico. Takei brings his WBO bantamweight strap to the ring, making his third defense.

On the undercard, Filipino-born Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) of Japan takes on Ryusei Matsumoto (6-0, 4 KOs) of Japan. The challenge for the vacant WBA “Regular” minimumweight title.

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev live blog September 14, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Inoue vs Akhmadaliev: How to watch and start time Inoue vs Akhmadaliev airs live on the Top Rank Facebook Channel. The start time is 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 9:00 AM BST in the UK.



In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo. The start time is 6:00 PM AEST.



A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev shake hands during the weigh-in on September 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan | Naoki Fukuda

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev results

Get Inoue vs Akhmadaliev full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.