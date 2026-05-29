Live results: Sikho Nqothole beats Charlie Edwards in title eliminator – Video

Charlie Edwards faces Sikho Nqothole tonight, Friday, May 29, live from York Hall in London, England. The two fighters square off in an IBF super flyweight title eliminator. The contest headlines the MF Pro card titled “Brawl Hall”.

33-year-old Edwards (21-2, 7 KOs) of the UK won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Salvador Juarez to rebound from a defeat against Andrew Cain on the Ball vs Doheny undercard last March.

South Africa’s 31-year-old Nqothole (21-3, 13 KOs) defeated Halid Kalama by third-round TKO last November, recording his third win in a row.

The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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On the undercard, Dan Toward (8-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0, 6 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA Continental super welterweight title.

James Osborne (13-1, 3 KOs) meets Ollie Cooper (12-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant English super middleweight title.

Tom Welland (10-1, 5 KOs) and Saleh Kassim (14-6-2, 7 KOs) battle for the vacant Commonwealth Youth featherweight title.

Additionally, Lucas Roehrig (8-0, 4 KOs) and Faton Tolaj (7-2, 5 KOs) face off at cruiserweight.

Edwards vs Nqothole results

Main card

Sikho Nqothole def. Charlie Edwards by unanimous decision (116-113, 116-112, 117-111)

Dan Toward vs. Jak Corrie – split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95)

Ollie Cooper def. James Osborne by TKO (R8, 2:58)

Tom Welland def. Saleh Kassim by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)

Lucas Roehrig def. Faton Tolaj by TKO (R2)

Prelims

Jonathan Kumuteo def. Jose Aguirre by points (39-37)

Sultan Babakhanov def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales by points (60-54)

Eugene McKeever def. Artem Liashevych by points (40-36)

Edwards vs Nqothole live blog May 29, 2026 6:41 PM EDT Sikho Nqothole defeats Charlie Edwards by decision Sikho Nqothole (22-3, 13 KOs) defeats Charlie Edwards (21-3, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 12-round IBF super flyweight title eliminator. The judges scored the fight 116-113, 116-112, and 117-111. Sikho Nqothole and Charlie Edwards during their bout at York Hall in London, England, on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 5:29 PM EDT Dan Toward vs Jak Corrie ends in split draw Dan Toward (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0-1, 6 KOs) fight to a split draw in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBA Continental super welterweight title. The judges scored it 96-94, 94-96, and 95-95. Dan Toward and Jak Corrie as their bout is declared a draw at York Hall in London, England, on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 4:19 PM EDT Ollie Cooper TKOs James Osborne in eighth round Ollie Cooper (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats James Osborne (13-2, 3 KOs) by eighth-round TKO to claim the vacant English super middleweight title. The stoppage came at 2:58 of the round. Ollie Cooper throws a punch during his bout against James Osborne at York Hall in London, England, on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 4:07 PM EDT Tom Welland defeats Saleh Kassim by decision Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) defeats Saleh Kassim (14-7-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant Commonwealth Youth featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91. Tom Welland poses with his belt after his victory over Saleh Kassim at York Hall in London, England on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 4:00 PM EDT Lucas Roehrig TKOs Faton Tolaj in second round In the main card opener, Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Faton Tolaj (7-3, 5 KOs) by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. Lucas Roehrig during his bout against Faton Tolaj at York Hall in London, England on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 3:59 PM EDT Prelim Results Jonathan Kumuteo (5-0, 1 KO) defeats Jose Aguirre (2-26, 1 KO) by a 39-37 points decision in a four-round middleweight bout.



Sultan Babakhanov (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales (18-19, 4 KOs) by a 60-54 points decision in a six-round middleweight bout.



Eugene McKeever (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Artem Liashevych (4-11-2) by a 40-36 points decision in a four-round welterweight bout. Jonathan Kumuteo poses after his victory over Jose Aguirre at York Hall in London, England on May 29, 2026. Photo by MF Pro May 29, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The Edwards vs Nqothole prelims start at 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 5:30 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.