Live results: Sikho Nqothole beats Charlie Edwards in title eliminator – Video

Charlie Edwards faces Sikho Nqothole tonight, Friday, May 29, live from York Hall in London, England. The two fighters square off in an IBF super flyweight title eliminator. The contest headlines the MF Pro card titled “Brawl Hall”.
- 33-year-old Edwards (21-2, 7 KOs) of the UK won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Salvador Juarez to rebound from a defeat against Andrew Cain on the Ball vs Doheny undercard last March.
- South Africa’s 31-year-old Nqothole (21-3, 13 KOs) defeated Halid Kalama by third-round TKO last November, recording his third win in a row.
The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
On the undercard, Dan Toward (8-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0, 6 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA Continental super welterweight title.
James Osborne (13-1, 3 KOs) meets Ollie Cooper (12-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant English super middleweight title.
Tom Welland (10-1, 5 KOs) and Saleh Kassim (14-6-2, 7 KOs) battle for the vacant Commonwealth Youth featherweight title.
Additionally, Lucas Roehrig (8-0, 4 KOs) and Faton Tolaj (7-2, 5 KOs) face off at cruiserweight.
Edwards vs Nqothole results
Main card
- Sikho Nqothole def. Charlie Edwards by unanimous decision (116-113, 116-112, 117-111)
- Dan Toward vs. Jak Corrie – split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95)
- Ollie Cooper def. James Osborne by TKO (R8, 2:58)
- Tom Welland def. Saleh Kassim by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)
- Lucas Roehrig def. Faton Tolaj by TKO (R2)
Prelims
- Jonathan Kumuteo def. Jose Aguirre by points (39-37)
- Sultan Babakhanov def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales by points (60-54)
- Eugene McKeever def. Artem Liashevych by points (40-36)
Edwards vs Nqothole live blog
Sikho Nqothole defeats Charlie Edwards by decision
Sikho Nqothole (22-3, 13 KOs) defeats Charlie Edwards (21-3, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 12-round IBF super flyweight title eliminator. The judges scored the fight 116-113, 116-112, and 117-111.
Dan Toward vs Jak Corrie ends in split draw
Dan Toward (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0-1, 6 KOs) fight to a split draw in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBA Continental super welterweight title. The judges scored it 96-94, 94-96, and 95-95.
Ollie Cooper TKOs James Osborne in eighth round
Ollie Cooper (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats James Osborne (13-2, 3 KOs) by eighth-round TKO to claim the vacant English super middleweight title. The stoppage came at 2:58 of the round.
Tom Welland defeats Saleh Kassim by decision
Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) defeats Saleh Kassim (14-7-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant Commonwealth Youth featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91.
Lucas Roehrig TKOs Faton Tolaj in second round
In the main card opener, Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Faton Tolaj (7-3, 5 KOs) by second-round TKO at cruiserweight.
Prelim Results
Jonathan Kumuteo (5-0, 1 KO) defeats Jose Aguirre (2-26, 1 KO) by a 39-37 points decision in a four-round middleweight bout.
Sultan Babakhanov (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales (18-19, 4 KOs) by a 60-54 points decision in a six-round middleweight bout.
Eugene McKeever (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Artem Liashevych (4-11-2) by a 40-36 points decision in a four-round welterweight bout.
Free Prelims
The Edwards vs Nqothole prelims start at 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 5:30 p.m. BST in the UK.
The blog feed will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.