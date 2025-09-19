Subscribe
Photos: Brandon Moore vs DeAndre Savage official in Detroit

Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage successfully weigh in and face off ahead of their bout in Detroit

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Moore at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against DeAndre Savage
Brandon Moore at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against DeAndre Savage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos

Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage successfully weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their bout. They clash in the main event, live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit, on September 19.

Moore (18-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL, came in at 236.4 lbs. Unbeaten Savage (10-0, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI, showed 293.4 lbs.

Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Kaye Scott (4-1) of Australia made it official for the vacant WBC 160-pound title. The fighters tipped the scales at 158.6 lbs and 158.8 lbs, respectively. The title was previously held by Claressa Shields, who moved up in weight.

Da’Velle Smith (13-0, 8 KOs) of Dearborn, MI, weighed in at 171 lbs for his bout against Colombia’s Janer Gonzalez (24-8-1, 20 KOs), who was 167.2 lbs.

Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, MI, and Lemir Isom Riley (5-6, 3 KOs) of New Cumberland, PA, registered 219 lbs and 252 lbs, respectively.

Savannah Tini (5-0, 2 KOs) of Troy, MI, came in at 141.6 lbs for her bout against Michaele Nogue (2-6-1) of Elmhurst, Queens, NY, who weighed 142 lbs.

Check out the current Moore vs Savage lineup and weights below.

DeAndre Savage
DeAndre Savage at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Brandon Moore at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage
Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Olivia Curry and Kaye Scott
Olivia Curry and Kaye Scott at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Da'Velle Smith and Janer Gonzalez
Da’Velle Smith and Janer Gonzalez at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Sardius Simmons and Lemir Isom Riley
Sardius Simmons and Lemir Isom Riley at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Savannah Tini and Michaele Nogue
Savannah Tini and Michaele Nogue at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Jelena Mrdjenovich and Liliana Martinez
Jelena Mrdjenovich and Liliana Martinez at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Kahmel Makled and Christian Juresic
Kahmel Makled and Christian Juresic at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Jasmine Hampton and Midajah Rogers
Jasmine Hampton and Midajah Rogers at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos

The Moore vs Savage weights are as follows:

  • Brandon Moore (236.4 lbs) vs. DeAndre Savage (293.4 lbs)
  • Olivia Curry (158.6 lbs) vs. Kaye Scott (158.8 lbs)
  • Da’Velle Smith (171 lbs) vs. Janer Gonzalez (167.2 lbs)
  • Sardius Simmons (219 lbs) vs. Lemir Isom Riley (252 lbs)
  • Savannah Tini (141.6 lbs) vs. Michaele Nogue (142 lbs)
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich (122.2 lbs) vs. Liliana Martinez (123.4lbs)
  • Kahmel Makled (174.4 lbs) vs. Christian Juresic (173 lbs)
  • Jasmine Hampton (117.8 lbs) vs. Midajah Rogers (126 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

