Photos: Brandon Moore vs DeAndre Savage official in Detroit

Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage successfully weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their bout. They clash in the main event, live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit, on September 19.

Moore (18-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL, came in at 236.4 lbs. Unbeaten Savage (10-0, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI, showed 293.4 lbs.

Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Kaye Scott (4-1) of Australia made it official for the vacant WBC 160-pound title. The fighters tipped the scales at 158.6 lbs and 158.8 lbs, respectively. The title was previously held by Claressa Shields, who moved up in weight.

Da’Velle Smith (13-0, 8 KOs) of Dearborn, MI, weighed in at 171 lbs for his bout against Colombia’s Janer Gonzalez (24-8-1, 20 KOs), who was 167.2 lbs.

Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, MI, and Lemir Isom Riley (5-6, 3 KOs) of New Cumberland, PA, registered 219 lbs and 252 lbs, respectively.

Savannah Tini (5-0, 2 KOs) of Troy, MI, came in at 141.6 lbs for her bout against Michaele Nogue (2-6-1) of Elmhurst, Queens, NY, who weighed 142 lbs.

Check out the current Moore vs Savage lineup and weights below.

