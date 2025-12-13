Live results: Noel Mikaelian defeats Badou Jack in rematch to regain title

Badou Jack faces Noel Mikaelian in a championship rematch on Saturday, December 13, live from Ace * Mission Studios in Los Angeles. Jack puts his WBC cruiserweight title on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The two fighters first met in May on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull. The fight went the full distance, with Sweden’s three-division champion Jack (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defeating Armenian-born German former champion Mikaelian (27-3, 12 KOs) by majority decision.

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On the Jack vs Mikaelian 2 undercard, Jonny Mansour (5-0, 2 KOs) and Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez (12-9-3, 5 KOs) clash at lightweight. A cruiserweight bout pits Tristan Hamm (0-1) against Robert Daniels Jr. (8-2, 7 KOs).

Also on the card, Brook Sibrian (8-2, 4 KOs) and Gloria Munguilla (8-2) battle for the vacant WBC International light flyweight title. Additionally, Julius Ballo (1-0) and Kevin Walker (2-3-1) meet at lightweight.

Jack vs Mikaelian 2 results

Get Jack vs Mikaelian 2 full fight card results below.

Main card

Noel Mikaelian def. Badou Jack by unanimous decision (116-110, 115-111, 116-110) – wins WBC cruiserweight title

Jonny Mansour def. Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Robert Daniels Jr. def. Tristan Hamm by TKO (R1, 2:24)

Brook Sibrian def. Gloria Munguilla by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93) – wins vacant WBC International title

Julius Ballo def. Kevin Walker by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Hayley Jordan def. Chantal Sumrall by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Prelims

Sergio Garcia Herrera def. Jose Vargas Quintana by unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Isaac Anguiano def. Fernando Bahena by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 59-55)

Angel Lozano def. Mario Hernandez by KO (R6, 1:32)

Samvel Gandilian def. Roberto Pucheta by unanimous decision (58-55, 60-53, 60-53)

Deni Davtian def. Lorenzo Vasquez by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Sasha Saldana def. Vana Medrano Yanez by unanimous decision (39-36, 40-35, 40-35)

Adrien Boler def. Benji Gomez by unanimous decision (39-33, 40-32, 40-32)

Jack vs Mikaelian 2 live blog December 14, 2025 12:22 AM EST Noel Mikaelian defeats Badou Jack by decision to regain title Noel Mikaelian defeats Badou Jack by unanimous decision, with scores of 116-110, 115-111, and 116-110. With the victory, Mikaelian takes revenge and regains the WBC cruiserweight title, becoming a two-time world champion. December 13, 2025 11:59 PM EST Fighting after the bell This is how Round 8 ended. December 13, 2025 11:57 PM EST Points deduction Noel Mikaelian was deducted a point for punching at the back of the head. Badou Jack was deducted a point for punching on the break. December 13, 2025 11:28 PM EST Jack vs Mikaelian Rematch Underway The main event is underway as Badou Jack defends WBC cruiserweight title in a championship rematch against former champion Noel Mikaelian. December 13, 2025 11:26 PM EST Jonny Mansour defeats Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez by decision Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) defeats Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six-rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. December 13, 2025 10:46 PM EST Jonny Mansour Ring Walk Jonny Mansour (5-0, 2 KOs) arrives for his co-feature bout against Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez (12-9-3, 5 KOs). The contest is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight. December 13, 2025 10:43 PM EST Robert Daniels Jr. stops Tristan Hamm in first round Robert Daniels Jr. (9-2, 8 KOs) dominates and stops Tristan Hamm (0-2) in the first round at cruiserweight. December 13, 2025 10:11 PM EST Brook Sibrian defeats Gloria Munguilla by decision Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs) defeats Gloria Munguilla (8-3) by majority decision, with scores of 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93. With the victory, Sibrian takes revenge for her defeat in January and claims the vacant WBC International light flyweight title. December 13, 2025 9:23 PM EST Hayley Jordan defeats Chantal Sumrall by decision Hayley Jordan defeats Chantal Sumrall by unanimous decision at bantamweight, with scores of 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37. December 13, 2025 9:21 PM EST Julius Ballo defeats Kevin Walker by decision Julius Ballo defeats Kevin Walker by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored it 60-53, 60-53, and 60-53. In the fourth round Ballo secured a knockdown. December 13, 2025 8:48 PM EST Sasha Saldana defeats Vana Medrano Yanez by decision Sasha Saldana defeats Vana Medrano Yanez by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After four rounds, the judges scored it 39-36, 40-35, and 40-35. December 13, 2025 8:09 PM EST Adrien Boler defeats Benji Gomez by decision Adrien Boler defeats Benji Gomez by unanimous decision in a four-round bout at super lightweight. The judges scored it 39-33, 40-32, and 40-32. December 13, 2025 7:23 PM EST Jack vs Mikaelian 2 Kick-Off The fights start at the top of the hour. Check out the video of the final face-off below. December 13, 2025 2:17 PM EST Jack vs Mikaelian: First Fight Highlights In case you missed it, check out the fight highlights from the first fight between Badou Jac and Noel Mikaelian, held in May. December 12, 2025 11:01 PM EST Jack vs Mikaelian 2: How to watch and start time Jack vs Mikaelian 2 airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.



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