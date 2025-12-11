Live results: Ramadan Hiseni upsets Alexandre Gaumont by decision in Gatineau, QC

Alexandre Gaumont faces Ramadan Hiseni on Thursday, December 11, live from the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The middleweight bout headlines the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten local 30-year-old Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) targets his second win of the year after scoring a fourth-round TKO over Mathis Lourenco in April. Swiss 29-year-old Hiseni (21-2-2, 8 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025 and aims for his third consecutive victory, having defeated Nika Bigvava by unanimous decision in March.

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On the Gaumont vs Hiseni undercard, Imam Khataev (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Adam Deines (24-3-1, 14 KOs). Canada’s former champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 1 KO) clashes with Sonya Dreiling (7-9, 2 KOs) of Greeley, Colorado, at super middleweight.

A lightweight bout features Avery Martin Duval (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Canada against James Chereji (22-7, 10 KOs) of Romania. A cruiserweight contest pits Morocco’s Ayoub Maanni (3-0, 3 KOs) against Anton Tokarchuk (1-2) of Ukraine.

Additionally, Victor Tremblay (1-0, 1 KO) faces debuting Wade Hodgson in an all-Canadian bout at super featherweight. The event opener is a welterweight bout between Ukraine’s Vadym Klym (1-0) and Michael Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Gaumont vs Hiseni results

Get Gaumont vs Hiseni full fight card results below.

Ramadan Hiseni def. Alexandre Gaumont by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Imam Khataev def. Adam Deines by TKO (R3)

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse def. Sonya Dreiling by unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70)

Avery Martin Duval def. James Chereji by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Ayoub Maanni def. Anton Tokarchuk by TKO (R2)

Victor Tremblay def. Wade Haverchuck by KO (R1)

Vadym Klym def. Michael Parker by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Gaumont vs Hiseni live blog December 11, 2025 9:47 PM EST Ramadan Hiseni defeats Alexandre Gaumont by decision Ramadan Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland defeats Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (13-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored it 96-93.



Hiseni earns his third win in a row. Gaumont, who suffered a knockdown in the ninth round, records his first career defeat. Ramadan Hiseni victorious over Alexandre Gaumont during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 8:44 PM EST Imam Khataev stops Adam Deines in third round Imam Khataev (11-1, 10 KOs) defeats Adam Deines (24-4-1, 14 KOs) by third-round TKO. With the win, Khataev retains his NABF light heavyweight title. Imam Khataev defeats Adam Deines during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 8:43 PM EST Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse defeats Sonya Dreiling by decision Canada’s former champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (8-2, 1 KO) defeats Sonya Dreiling (7-10, 2 KOs) of Greeley, Colorado, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super middleweight, all three judges had 80-70. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse and Sonya Dreiling throw punches during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 7:57 PM EST Avery Martin Duval defeats James Chereji by decision Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Canada against James Chereji (22-8, 10 KOs) of Romania by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored it 100-90. Avery Martin Duval punches James Chereji during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 7:55 PM EST Ayoub Maanni TKOs Anton Tokarchuk in second round Ayoub Maanni (4-0, 4 KOs) of Morocco defeats Anton Tokarchuk (1-3) of Ukraine by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. Ayoub Maanni dominates Anton Tokarchuk during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 7:00 PM EST Victor Tremblay KOs Wade Hodgson in first round Victor Tremblay (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Wade Hodgson (0-1) by first-round knockout in an all-Canadian bout at super featherweight. Victor Tremblay throws an uppercut during his bout against Wade Haverchuck at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 6:14 PM EST Vadym Klym defeats Michael Parker by decision Kicking off the action, Vadym Klym (2-0) of Ukraine defeats Canada’s Michael Parker (5-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 40-35. Vadym Klym defeats Michael Parker during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger December 11, 2025 5:09 PM EST Gaumont vs Hiseni: Kick-Off The boxing action at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, is about to begin. Boxing ring set up at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger December 10, 2025 11:01 PM EST Gaumont vs Hiseni: How to watch and start time Gaumont vs Hiseni airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.