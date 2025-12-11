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Live results: Ramadan Hiseni upsets Alexandre Gaumont by decision in Gatineau, QC

Alexandre Gaumont and Ramadan Hiseni face off atop the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events, live from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Alexandre Gaumont and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Alexandre Gaumont and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in on December 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger
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Alexandre Gaumont faces Ramadan Hiseni on Thursday, December 11, live from the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The middleweight bout headlines the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten local 30-year-old Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) targets his second win of the year after scoring a fourth-round TKO over Mathis Lourenco in April. Swiss 29-year-old Hiseni (21-2-2, 8 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025 and aims for his third consecutive victory, having defeated Nika Bigvava by unanimous decision in March.

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On the Gaumont vs Hiseni undercard, Imam Khataev (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Adam Deines (24-3-1, 14 KOs). Canada’s former champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 1 KO) clashes with Sonya Dreiling (7-9, 2 KOs) of Greeley, Colorado, at super middleweight.

A lightweight bout features Avery Martin Duval (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Canada against James Chereji (22-7, 10 KOs) of Romania. A cruiserweight contest pits Morocco’s Ayoub Maanni (3-0, 3 KOs) against Anton Tokarchuk (1-2) of Ukraine.

Additionally, Victor Tremblay (1-0, 1 KO) faces debuting Wade Hodgson in an all-Canadian bout at super featherweight. The event opener is a welterweight bout between Ukraine’s Vadym Klym (1-0) and Michael Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Gaumont vs Hiseni results

Get Gaumont vs Hiseni full fight card results below.

  • Ramadan Hiseni def. Alexandre Gaumont by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)
  • Imam Khataev def. Adam Deines by TKO (R3)
  • Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse def. Sonya Dreiling by unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70)
  • Avery Martin Duval def. James Chereji by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
  • Ayoub Maanni def. Anton Tokarchuk by TKO (R2)
  • Victor Tremblay def. Wade Haverchuck by KO (R1)
  • Vadym Klym def. Michael Parker by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Gaumont vs Hiseni live blog

Ramadan Hiseni defeats Alexandre Gaumont by decision

Ramadan Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland defeats Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (13-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored it 96-93.

Hiseni earns his third win in a row. Gaumont, who suffered a knockdown in the ninth round, records his first career defeat.

Ramadan Hiseni victorious over Alexandre Gaumont during their bout
Ramadan Hiseni victorious over Alexandre Gaumont during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Imam Khataev stops Adam Deines in third round

Imam Khataev (11-1, 10 KOs) defeats Adam Deines (24-4-1, 14 KOs) by third-round TKO. With the win, Khataev retains his NABF light heavyweight title.

Imam Khataev defeats Adam Deines during their bout
Imam Khataev defeats Adam Deines during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse defeats Sonya Dreiling by decision

Canada’s former champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (8-2, 1 KO) defeats Sonya Dreiling (7-10, 2 KOs) of Greeley, Colorado, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super middleweight, all three judges had 80-70.

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse and Sonya Dreiling throw punches during their bout
Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse and Sonya Dreiling throw punches during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Avery Martin Duval defeats James Chereji by decision

Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Canada against James Chereji (22-8, 10 KOs) of Romania by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored it 100-90.

Avery Martin Duval punches James Chereji during their bout
Avery Martin Duval punches James Chereji during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger

Ayoub Maanni TKOs Anton Tokarchuk in second round

Ayoub Maanni (4-0, 4 KOs) of Morocco defeats Anton Tokarchuk (1-3) of Ukraine by second-round TKO at cruiserweight.

Ayoub Maanni dominates Anton Tokarchuk during their bout
Ayoub Maanni dominates Anton Tokarchuk during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger

Victor Tremblay KOs Wade Hodgson in first round

Victor Tremblay (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Wade Hodgson (0-1) by first-round knockout in an all-Canadian bout at super featherweight.

Victor Tremblay throws an uppercut during his bout against Wade Haverchuck
Victor Tremblay throws an uppercut during his bout against Wade Haverchuck at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger

Vadym Klym defeats Michael Parker by decision

Kicking off the action, Vadym Klym (2-0) of Ukraine defeats Canada’s Michael Parker (5-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 40-35.

Vadym Klym defeats Michael Parker during their bout
Vadym Klym defeats Michael Parker during their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger

Gaumont vs Hiseni: Kick-Off

The boxing action at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, is about to begin.

Boxing ring set up at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada
Boxing ring set up at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on December 11, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye Of The Tiger

Gaumont vs Hiseni: How to watch and start time

Gaumont vs Hiseni airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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