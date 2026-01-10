Live results: Agit Kabayel stops Damian Knyba to retain title – Video

Agit Kabayel faces Damian Knyba live from the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, on Saturday, January 10. The contest features two undefeated heavyweights facing off in a 12-round bout, with Kabayel’s interim WBC title on the line.

Germany’s undefeated 33-year-old Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed by sixth-round knockout against Zhilei Zhang last February. Unbeaten 29-year-old Knyba (17-0, 11 KOs) of Poland challenges for his first title after knocking out Joey Dawejko in the seventh round last October.

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On the Kabayel vs Knyba undercard, Jadier Herrera (17-0, 15 KOs) of Cuba takes on Ricardo Nunez (26-7, 22 KOs) of Panama. They clash for the interim WBC lightweight title that was recently claimed by O’Shaquie Foster when he defeated Stephen Fulton in early December.

Gleb Bakshi (6-0, 4 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, meets Mexico’s Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran (21-1, 19 KOS) in a 10-round middleweight bout. Also, Germany’s Granit Shala (18-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBF International title in a 10-round heavyweight battle against Petar Milas (19-1, 15 KOs) of Croatia.

Kabayel vs Knyba results

Get Kabayel vs Knyba full fight card results below.

Main card

Agit Kabayel def. Damian Knyba by TKO (R3, 2:36) | Watch video

Petar Milas def. Granit Shala by TKO (R10, 1:29)

Jadier Herrera def. Ricardo Nunez by TKO (R8, 2:15)

Roman Fury def. Toni Thes by TKO (R4, 2:42)

Nelvie Tiafack def. Piotr Cwik by TKO (R2)

Prelims

Kevin Saszik def. Brian Zwart by KO (R1, 1:18)

Daniel Dietz vs. Seun Salami – majority draw (57-57, 58-56, 57-57)

Gleb Bakshi def. Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran by TKO (R1, 0:54)

Oronzo Birardi def. Milosav Savic by KO (R4, 0:49)

Nelson Birchall def. Wilbert Panttin by RTD (R5, 3:00) (swing bout)

Kabayel vs Knyba live blog January 10, 2026 4:01 PM EST Agit Kabayel TKOs Damian Knyba in third round Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) of Germany defeats Damian Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) of Poland by third-round TKO, making his first successful defense of the interim WBC heavyweight title.



The referee stepped in and called it a day to save Knyba from further punishment after Kabayel repeatedly landed a right hand. January 10, 2026 3:14 PM EST Main event time: Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba It’s time for the main event, featuring two undefeated heavyweights, as Agit Kabayel defends his interim WBC title against Damian Knyba.



Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) of Germany steps through the ropes in front of his home country crowd and makes his first championship defense. The 33-year-old claimed the belt by sixth-round knockout against Zhilei Zhang last February.



Knyba (17-0, 11 KOs) of Poland challenges for his first title following three successful fights last year. In his previous outing in October, the 29-year-old knocked out Joey Dawejko in the seventh round. January 10, 2026 3:08 PM EST Petar Milas TKOs Granit Shala in 10th round Petar Milas (20-1, 16 KOs) of Croatia defeats Germany’s Granit Shala (18-2, 7 KOs) by 10th-round TKO to claim the IBF International heavyweight title.



On his way to victory, Milas sent Shala to the canvas multiple times, forcing his corner to throw in the towel while the referee was giving a count. January 10, 2026 1:41 PM EST Jadier Herrera TKOs Ricardo Nunez to claim interim title Jadier Herrera (18-0, 16 KOs) of Cuba defeats Ricardo Nunez (26-8, 22 KOs) of Panama by eighth-round TKO to claim the interim WBC lightweight title. January 10, 2026 1:05 PM EST Roman Fury TKOs Kevin Greenwood in fourth round Roman Fury (6-0, 3 KOs) defeats Kevin Greenwood (6-12, 1 KO) by fourth-round TKO in an all-English heavyweight bout. January 10, 2026 12:32 PM EST Video: Gleb Bakshi KOs Juan Duran Check out the video from the prelims, as Gleb Bakshi (7-0, 5 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, drops and stops Mexico’s Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran (21-2, 19 KOS) with a left hand in the first round of their middleweight bout. January 9, 2026 11:01 PM EST Kabayel vs Knyba: How to watch and start time Kabayel vs Knyba airs live on DAZN, starting at 12:45 p.m. ET in the U.S., 5:45 p.m. GMT in the UK, and 6:45 p.m. CET in Germany. The free prelims begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:00 p.m. CET, respectively.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added after the stream ends.