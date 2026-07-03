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Photos: Mason and Bell make weight for 135-pound title

Abdullah Mason defends his WBO 135-pound title against Albert Bell in Cleveland, Ohio

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Abdullah Mason at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Abdullah Mason during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Champion Abdullah Mason and challenger Albert Bell successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBO 135-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, July 4, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

  • Cleveland-based 22-year-old southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, came in at 135 lbs for the first defense of his belt.
  • Toledo’s 33-year-old Bell (28-0, 9 KOs), who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Joe Cordina, showed 134.9 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters battling on the Mason vs Bell undercard.

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  • Brooklyn’s WBC 126-pound champion Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) and challenger Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 124.9 lbs and 125.5 lbs, respectively.
  • Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) weighed in at 147 lbs for his bout against Canada-based Mexican Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs), who registered 146.6 lbs.
  • Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, weighed in at 134.3 lbs, while his opponent Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs) of Spain by way of Ecuador was 134.8 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Mason vs Bell lineup and weights below.

Albert Bell at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Albert Bell during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell face off at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios face off at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero face off at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos face off at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Abdurrahman Mason and Alvaro Huizar Cabral at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Abdurrahman Mason and Alvaro Huizar Cabral during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank
Ibrahim Mason and Erik Hanley at the weigh-in in Cleveland
Ibrahim Mason and Erik Hanley during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Current Mason vs Bell fight card and weights

Main Card

  • Abdullah Mason (135 lbs) vs. Albert Bell (134.9 lbs)
  • Bruce Carrington (124.9 lbs) vs. Rene Palacios (125.5 lbs)
  • Tiger Johnson (147 lbs) vs. Christopher Guerrero (146.6 lbs)
  • Deric Davis (134.3 lbs) vs. Carlos Ramos (134.8 lbs)

Prelims

  • Abdurrahman Mason (133.7 lbs) vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (134.8 lbs)
  • Ibrahim Mason (130.3 lbs) vs. Erik Hanley (129.4 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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