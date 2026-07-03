Photos: Mason and Bell make weight for 135-pound title

Champion Abdullah Mason and challenger Albert Bell successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBO 135-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, July 4, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

Cleveland-based 22-year-old southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, came in at 135 lbs for the first defense of his belt.

Toledo’s 33-year-old Bell (28-0, 9 KOs), who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Joe Cordina, showed 134.9 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters battling on the Mason vs Bell undercard.

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Brooklyn’s WBC 126-pound champion Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) and challenger Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 124.9 lbs and 125.5 lbs, respectively.

Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) weighed in at 147 lbs for his bout against Canada-based Mexican Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs), who registered 146.6 lbs.

Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, weighed in at 134.3 lbs, while his opponent Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs) of Spain by way of Ecuador was 134.8 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Mason vs Bell lineup and weights below.

Albert Bell during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Tiger Johnson and Christopher Guerrero during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos face off during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Deric Davis and Carlos Ramos during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Abdurrahman Mason and Alvaro Huizar Cabral during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Ibrahim Mason and Erik Hanley during the weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 3, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Current Mason vs Bell fight card and weights

Main Card

Abdullah Mason (135 lbs) vs. Albert Bell (134.9 lbs)

Bruce Carrington (124.9 lbs) vs. Rene Palacios (125.5 lbs)

Tiger Johnson (147 lbs) vs. Christopher Guerrero (146.6 lbs)

Deric Davis (134.3 lbs) vs. Carlos Ramos (134.8 lbs)

Prelims

Abdurrahman Mason (133.7 lbs) vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (134.8 lbs)

Ibrahim Mason (130.3 lbs) vs. Erik Hanley (129.4 lbs)