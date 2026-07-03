Photos: Mason and Bell make weight for 135-pound title

Champion Abdullah Mason and challenger Albert Bell successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBO 135-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, July 4, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
- Cleveland-based 22-year-old southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, came in at 135 lbs for the first defense of his belt.
- Toledo’s 33-year-old Bell (28-0, 9 KOs), who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Joe Cordina, showed 134.9 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.
Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters battling on the Mason vs Bell undercard.
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- Brooklyn’s WBC 126-pound champion Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) and challenger Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 124.9 lbs and 125.5 lbs, respectively.
- Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) weighed in at 147 lbs for his bout against Canada-based Mexican Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs), who registered 146.6 lbs.
- Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, weighed in at 134.3 lbs, while his opponent Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs) of Spain by way of Ecuador was 134.8 lbs.
See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Mason vs Bell lineup and weights below.
Current Mason vs Bell fight card and weights
Main Card
- Abdullah Mason (135 lbs) vs. Albert Bell (134.9 lbs)
- Bruce Carrington (124.9 lbs) vs. Rene Palacios (125.5 lbs)
- Tiger Johnson (147 lbs) vs. Christopher Guerrero (146.6 lbs)
- Deric Davis (134.3 lbs) vs. Carlos Ramos (134.8 lbs)
Prelims
- Abdurrahman Mason (133.7 lbs) vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (134.8 lbs)
- Ibrahim Mason (130.3 lbs) vs. Erik Hanley (129.4 lbs)
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