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BKFC 90 live results: Rico Franco KOs Connor Tierney to claim interim title

BKFC 90 features Connor Tierney vs Rico Franco for the interim welterweight title in Birmingham, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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BKFC 90 airs live tonight, Saturday, May 30, from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. In the main event, Connor Tierney faces Rico Franco for the interim welterweight title.

  • Tierney (9-2) returns to the ring after defeating Danny Christie by fourth-round TKO at BKFC 77 last June.
  • Franco (10-3) comes off a unanimous decision win over Jimmy Sweeney in their trilogy fight last April.

The reigning champion is Dustin Pague (6-2), who claimed the title against Julian Lane (9-9) at BKFC 86 in January.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between former UFC fighter Darren Till and Aaron Chalmers.

  • Till makes his BKFC debut following a third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 last August.
  • Chalmers (2-0) won his previous bout last September by second-round TKO against Jack Fincham.

BKFC 90 results

Main card

  • Rico Franco def. Connor Tierney by KO (R2, 1:18)
  • Darren Till def. Aaron Chalmers by TKO (R2, 0:22) | Watch video
  • John Phillips def. Ryan Barrett by KO (R1, 1:03)
  • Brian Hyslop def. Jonno Chipchase by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-45)
  • George Thorpe def. Leigh Cohoon by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)
  • Michal Lesniak def. Martin McDonough by TKO (R4, 0:57)
  • Liam Hutchinson def. Simeon Otley by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)
  • Paul O’Sullivan def. Paul Hilz by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Tommy Hawthorn def. Will Smith by TKO (corner stoppage, R3, 1:42)
  • Kris Trezise def. Luke Brassfield by TKO (R4, 1:53)

Prelims

  • Lukasz Parobiec def. Kaseem Saleem by TKO (R4, 0:47)
  • Nathan Leeson def. Stevie Devenport by TKO (R4, 1:29)

BKFC 90 live blog

Video: Darren Till KOs Aaron Chalmers

Check the video as Darren Till knocks out Aaron Chalmers.

Post-Fight Press Conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. Watch it below.

Rico Franco KOs Connor Tierney in second round

Rico Franco (11-3) defeats Connor Tierney (9-3) by second-round knockout to claim the interim BKFC welterweight title. The stoppage came at 1:18 of the round.

Rico Franco poses with his belt after his victory over Connor Tierney
Rico Franco poses with his belt after his victory over Connor Tierney at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Darren Till TKOs Aaron Chalmers in second round

Darren Till (1-0) defeats Aaron Chalmers (2-1) by second-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:22 of the round.

Darren Till knocks down Aaron Chalmers during their bout
Darren Till knocks down Aaron Chalmers during their bout at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

John Phillips KOs Ryan Barrett in first round

John Phillips (2-0) defeats Ryan Barrett (6-6) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 1:03 of the round.

John Phillips and Ryan Barrett during their bout
John Phillips and Ryan Barrett during their bout at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Brian Hyslop defeats Jonno Chipchase by decision

Brian Hyslop (2-1) defeats Jonno Chipchase (3-3) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 50-43, 50-43, and 49-45.

Brian Hyslop throws a punch during his bout against Jonno Chipchase
Brian Hyslop throws a punch during his bout against Jonno Chipchase at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

George Thorpe defeats Leigh Cohoon by decision

George Thorpe (3-1-1) defeats Leigh Cohoon (3-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45.

George Thorpe and Leigh Cohoon during their bout
George Thorpe and Leigh Cohoon during their bout at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Michal Lesniak TKOs Martin McDonough in fourth round

Michal Lesniak (1-0) defeats Martin McDonough (2-2) by fourth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:57 of the round.

Michal Lesniak during his bout against Martin McDonough
Michal Lesniak during his bout against Martin McDonough at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Liam Hutchinson defeats Simeon Otley by decision

Liam Hutchinson (3-1) defeats Simeon Otley (3-2) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 48-47.

Liam Hutchinson lands a punch during his bout against Simeon Otley
Liam Hutchinson lands a punch during his bout against Simeon Otley at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Paul O'Sullivan defeats Paul Hilz by decision

Paul O’Sullivan (3-3) defeats Paul Hilz (10-10) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.

Paul O'Sullivan lands a punch during his bout against Paul Hilz
Paul O'Sullivan lands a punch during his bout against Paul Hilz at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Tommy Hawthorn TKOs Will Smith in third round

Tommy Hawthorn (2-0) defeats Will Smith (1-1) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:42 of the round.

Tommy Hawthorn lands a punch during his bout against Will Smith
Tommy Hawthorn lands a punch during his bout against Will Smith at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Kris Trezise TKOs Luke Brassfield in fourth round

Kris Trezise (6-2-1) defeats Luke Brassfield (0-2) by fourth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:53 of the round.

Kris Trezise throws a jab during his bout against Luke Brassfield
Kris Trezise throws a jab during his bout against Luke Brassfield at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Lukasz Parobiec TKOs Kaseem Saleem in fourth round

Lukasz Parobiec (11-4) defeats Kaseem Saleem (1-2) by fourth-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:47 of the round.

Lukasz Parobiec throws an uppercut during his bout against Kaseem Saleem
Lukasz Parobiec throws an uppercut during his bout against Kaseem Saleem at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Nathan Leeson TKOs Stevie Devenport in fourth round

Kicking off the action, Nathan Leeson (5-1-2) defeats Stevie Devenport (4-1) by fourth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:29 of the round.

Nathan Leeson lands an uppercut during his bout against Stevie Devenport
Nathan Leeson lands a punch during his bout against Stevie Devenport at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Countdown & Free Prelims

Watch Countdown to BKFC 89 Birmingham, followed by the free prelims below.

The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.

Road to BKFC 90

Watch Road to BKFC 90 below featuring former UFC fighter Darren Till in his promotional debut.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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