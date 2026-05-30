BKFC 90 live results: Rico Franco KOs Connor Tierney to claim interim title

BKFC 90 airs live tonight, Saturday, May 30, from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. In the main event, Connor Tierney faces Rico Franco for the interim welterweight title.
- Tierney (9-2) returns to the ring after defeating Danny Christie by fourth-round TKO at BKFC 77 last June.
- Franco (10-3) comes off a unanimous decision win over Jimmy Sweeney in their trilogy fight last April.
The reigning champion is Dustin Pague (6-2), who claimed the title against Julian Lane (9-9) at BKFC 86 in January.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between former UFC fighter Darren Till and Aaron Chalmers.
- Till makes his BKFC debut following a third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 last August.
- Chalmers (2-0) won his previous bout last September by second-round TKO against Jack Fincham.
BKFC 90 results
Main card
- Rico Franco def. Connor Tierney by KO (R2, 1:18)
- Darren Till def. Aaron Chalmers by TKO (R2, 0:22) | Watch video
- John Phillips def. Ryan Barrett by KO (R1, 1:03)
- Brian Hyslop def. Jonno Chipchase by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-45)
- George Thorpe def. Leigh Cohoon by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)
- Michal Lesniak def. Martin McDonough by TKO (R4, 0:57)
- Liam Hutchinson def. Simeon Otley by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)
- Paul O’Sullivan def. Paul Hilz by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Tommy Hawthorn def. Will Smith by TKO (corner stoppage, R3, 1:42)
- Kris Trezise def. Luke Brassfield by TKO (R4, 1:53)
Prelims
- Lukasz Parobiec def. Kaseem Saleem by TKO (R4, 0:47)
- Nathan Leeson def. Stevie Devenport by TKO (R4, 1:29)
BKFC 90 live blog
Video: Darren Till KOs Aaron Chalmers
Check the video as Darren Till knocks out Aaron Chalmers.
Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. Watch it below.
Rico Franco KOs Connor Tierney in second round
Rico Franco (11-3) defeats Connor Tierney (9-3) by second-round knockout to claim the interim BKFC welterweight title. The stoppage came at 1:18 of the round.
Darren Till TKOs Aaron Chalmers in second round
Darren Till (1-0) defeats Aaron Chalmers (2-1) by second-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:22 of the round.
John Phillips KOs Ryan Barrett in first round
John Phillips (2-0) defeats Ryan Barrett (6-6) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 1:03 of the round.
Brian Hyslop defeats Jonno Chipchase by decision
Brian Hyslop (2-1) defeats Jonno Chipchase (3-3) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 50-43, 50-43, and 49-45.
George Thorpe defeats Leigh Cohoon by decision
George Thorpe (3-1-1) defeats Leigh Cohoon (3-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45.
Michal Lesniak TKOs Martin McDonough in fourth round
Michal Lesniak (1-0) defeats Martin McDonough (2-2) by fourth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:57 of the round.
Liam Hutchinson defeats Simeon Otley by decision
Liam Hutchinson (3-1) defeats Simeon Otley (3-2) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 48-47.
Paul O'Sullivan defeats Paul Hilz by decision
Paul O’Sullivan (3-3) defeats Paul Hilz (10-10) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.
Tommy Hawthorn TKOs Will Smith in third round
Tommy Hawthorn (2-0) defeats Will Smith (1-1) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:42 of the round.
Kris Trezise TKOs Luke Brassfield in fourth round
Kris Trezise (6-2-1) defeats Luke Brassfield (0-2) by fourth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:53 of the round.
Lukasz Parobiec TKOs Kaseem Saleem in fourth round
Lukasz Parobiec (11-4) defeats Kaseem Saleem (1-2) by fourth-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:47 of the round.
Nathan Leeson TKOs Stevie Devenport in fourth round
Kicking off the action, Nathan Leeson (5-1-2) defeats Stevie Devenport (4-1) by fourth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:29 of the round.
Countdown & Free Prelims
Watch Countdown to BKFC 89 Birmingham, followed by the free prelims below.
The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.
Road to BKFC 90
Watch Road to BKFC 90 below featuring former UFC fighter Darren Till in his promotional debut.