BKFC 85 Hollywood live results: Austin Trout stops Luis Palomino in rematch

BKFC 85 features Austin Trout against Luis Palomino in their rematch at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, December 5. The bare-knuckle boxing showdown serves as the BKFC Lightweight Tournament semi-final.
The two fighters run it back following their first fight last February. Former WBA light middleweight champion Trout (4-0) of El Paso, Texas, defeated Peru’s Palomino (10-1) by unanimous decision to become the new BKFC welterweight champion.
The co-feature pits unbeaten Justin Ibarrola (8-0) against Ryan Reber (7-1). They clash for the vacant BKFC bantamweight title.
Also on the card is a heavyweight contest between Leonardo Perdomo (9-0) and Corey Willis (2-0). A flyweight bout features Christine Vicens (4-1) against newcomer Carina Damm. Additionally, Gorjan Slaveski (6-1) and Ja’far Fortt (3-1) clash at welterweight.
BKFC 85 Hollywood results
Get BKFC 85 Hollywood full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Austin Trout def. Luis Palomino by TKO (R3, 2:00)
- Justin Ibarrola def. Ryan Reber by KO (R3, 1:21)
- Leonardo Perdomo def. Corey Willis by KO (R3, 1:33)
- Christine Vicens def. Carina Damm by TKO (R1, 1:09)
- Gorjan Slaveski def. Ja’Far Fortt by TKO (R1, 1:34)
- Stephen Townsel def. Julio Perez Rodriguez by TKO (R2, 0:39)
- Ramiro Figueroa def. Howard Davis by TKO (R2, 2:00)
- Gee Perez def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R4, 1:46)
- Gaston Reyno def. Dusty Sparks by TKO (R2, 0:32)
Prelims
- Matt Russo def. Samuel Samples by KO (R2, 0:33)
- Peter Peraza def. Joshua Alvarez by TKO (R1 at 1:16)
- Ernesto Suarez def. Angelo Colon by TKO (R1, 1:24)
BKFC 85 Hollywood live blog
BKFC 85 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Austin Trout TKOs Luis Palomino in third round
Austin Trout defeats Luis Palomino by third-round TKO in their rematch to win the BKFC Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to an injury sustained by Palomino – a bad cut on his left eye.
Trout is now expected to face Franco Tenaglia for the BKFC Lightweight Title in the final of the tournament.
Justin Ibarrola KOs Ryan Reber to win title
Justin Ibarrola defeats Ryan Reber by third-round knockout to claim the vacant BKFC bantamweight title. The official time was 1:21 of the round.
Leonardo Perdomo KOs Corey Willis in third round
Leonardo Perdomo defeats Corey Willis by knockout in the third round at heavyweight. The time was 1:33 of the round.
Christine Vicens stops Carina Damm in first round
Christine Vicens defeats newcomer Carina Damm by first-round TKO at flyweight. The time was 1:09 of the round.
Gorjan Slaveski TKOs Ja'Far Fortt in first round
Gorjan Slaveski defeats Ja’Far Fortt by first-round TKO at welterweight. The time was 1:34 of the round. On his way to victory, Slaveski secured three knockdowns.
Stephen Townsel TKOs Julio Perez Rodriguez in secound round
Stephen Townsel defeats Julio Perez Rodriguez by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The time was 39 seconds of the round. Both fighters went down twice in the opening round.
Ramiro Figueroa TKOs Howard Davis in second round
Ramiro Figueroa defeats Howard Davis by second-round TKO at lightweight.
Gee Perez stops Chancey Wilson in fourth round
Gee Perez defeats Chancey Wilson by fourth-round TKO at flyweight. The time was 1:46 of the round. On his way to victory, Perez scored knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds.
Gaston Reyno TKOs Dusty Sparks in second round
Gaston Reyno drops and stops Dusty Sparks in the second round at lightweight. The official time was 32 seconds of the round.
Matt Russo KOs Samuel Samples in second round
Wrapping up the prelims, Matt Russo defeats Samuel Samples by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The official time was 33 seconds of the round.
Peter Peraza stops Joshua Alvarez in first round
Peter Peraza dominates Joshua Alvarez to the first round stoppage at welterweight. The time was 1:16 of the round.
Ernesto Suarez stops Angelo Colon in first round
Kicking off the action, Ernesto Suarez drops Angelo Colon twice on his way to a first-round TKO victory. The bantamweight bout was stopped at 1:24 of the round.
Countdown to BKFC 85 Hollywood
The countdown to BKFC 85 Hollywood, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the live stream above.
BKFC 85 Hollywood: How to watch and start time
BKFC 85 Hollywood airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Our live blog will feature results, photos, and video highlights.