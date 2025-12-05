BKFC 85 Hollywood live results: Austin Trout stops Luis Palomino in rematch

BKFC 85 features Austin Trout against Luis Palomino in their rematch at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, December 5. The bare-knuckle boxing showdown serves as the BKFC Lightweight Tournament semi-final.

The two fighters run it back following their first fight last February. Former WBA light middleweight champion Trout (4-0) of El Paso, Texas, defeated Peru’s Palomino (10-1) by unanimous decision to become the new BKFC welterweight champion.

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The co-feature pits unbeaten Justin Ibarrola (8-0) against Ryan Reber (7-1). They clash for the vacant BKFC bantamweight title.

Also on the card is a heavyweight contest between Leonardo Perdomo (9-0) and Corey Willis (2-0). A flyweight bout features Christine Vicens (4-1) against newcomer Carina Damm. Additionally, Gorjan Slaveski (6-1) and Ja’far Fortt (3-1) clash at welterweight.

BKFC 85 Hollywood results

Get BKFC 85 Hollywood full fight card results below.

Main Card

Austin Trout def. Luis Palomino by TKO (R3, 2:00)

Justin Ibarrola def. Ryan Reber by KO (R3, 1:21)

Leonardo Perdomo def. Corey Willis by KO (R3, 1:33)

Christine Vicens def. Carina Damm by TKO (R1, 1:09)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Ja’Far Fortt by TKO (R1, 1:34)

Stephen Townsel def. Julio Perez Rodriguez by TKO (R2, 0:39)

Ramiro Figueroa def. Howard Davis by TKO (R2, 2:00)

Gee Perez def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R4, 1:46)

Gaston Reyno def. Dusty Sparks by TKO (R2, 0:32)

Prelims

Matt Russo def. Samuel Samples by KO (R2, 0:33)

Peter Peraza def. Joshua Alvarez by TKO (R1 at 1:16)

Ernesto Suarez def. Angelo Colon by TKO (R1, 1:24)

BKFC 85 Hollywood live blog December 5, 2025 10:38 PM EST BKFC 85 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. December 5, 2025 10:15 PM EST Austin Trout TKOs Luis Palomino in third round Austin Trout defeats Luis Palomino by third-round TKO in their rematch to win the BKFC Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to an injury sustained by Palomino – a bad cut on his left eye.



Trout is now expected to face Franco Tenaglia for the BKFC Lightweight Title in the final of the tournament. Austin Trout punches Luis Palomino during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 9:50 PM EST Justin Ibarrola KOs Ryan Reber to win title Justin Ibarrola defeats Ryan Reber by third-round knockout to claim the vacant BKFC bantamweight title. The official time was 1:21 of the round. Justin Ibarrola and David Feldman at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 9:18 PM EST Leonardo Perdomo KOs Corey Willis in third round Leonardo Perdomo defeats Corey Willis by knockout in the third round at heavyweight. The time was 1:33 of the round. Leonardo Perdomo throws a jab during his bout against Corey Willis at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 8:52 PM EST Christine Vicens stops Carina Damm in first round Christine Vicens defeats newcomer Carina Damm by first-round TKO at flyweight. The time was 1:09 of the round. Christine Vicens knocks down Carina Damm during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 8:36 PM EST Gorjan Slaveski TKOs Ja'Far Fortt in first round Gorjan Slaveski defeats Ja’Far Fortt by first-round TKO at welterweight. The time was 1:34 of the round. On his way to victory, Slaveski secured three knockdowns. Gorjan Slaveski punches Ja'Far Fortt during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 8:21 PM EST Stephen Townsel TKOs Julio Perez Rodriguez in secound round Stephen Townsel defeats Julio Perez Rodriguez by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The time was 39 seconds of the round. Both fighters went down twice in the opening round. Stephen Townsel punches Julio Perez Rodriguez during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 8:20 PM EST Ramiro Figueroa TKOs Howard Davis in second round Ramiro Figueroa defeats Howard Davis by second-round TKO at lightweight. Ramiro Figueroa punches Howard Davis during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 7:54 PM EST Gee Perez stops Chancey Wilson in fourth round Gee Perez defeats Chancey Wilson by fourth-round TKO at flyweight. The time was 1:46 of the round. On his way to victory, Perez scored knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds. Gee Perez knocks down Chancey Wilson during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 7:26 PM EST Gaston Reyno TKOs Dusty Sparks in second round Gaston Reyno drops and stops Dusty Sparks in the second round at lightweight. The official time was 32 seconds of the round. Gaston Reyno and Dusty Sparks during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 7:06 PM EST Matt Russo KOs Samuel Samples in second round Wrapping up the prelims, Matt Russo defeats Samuel Samples by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The official time was 33 seconds of the round. Matt Russo celebrates his victory over Samuel Samples during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 6:38 PM EST Peter Peraza stops Joshua Alvarez in first round Peter Peraza dominates Joshua Alvarez to the first round stoppage at welterweight. The time was 1:16 of the round. Peter Peraza knocks down Joshua Alvarez during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 6:14 PM EST Ernesto Suarez stops Angelo Colon in first round Kicking off the action, Ernesto Suarez drops Angelo Colon twice on his way to a first-round TKO victory. The bantamweight bout was stopped at 1:24 of the round. Ernesto Suarez dominates Angelo Colon during their bare knuckle boxing bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 5, 2025 | BKFC December 5, 2025 4:05 PM EST Countdown to BKFC 85 Hollywood The countdown to BKFC 85 Hollywood, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the live stream above. December 4, 2025 11:01 PM EST BKFC 85 Hollywood: How to watch and start time BKFC 85 Hollywood airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.



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