BKFC Philly weigh-in photos: Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor official

Dustin Pague and Andrew Angelcor successfully weighed in for their 165 lbs bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC Philly. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, March 21.
Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA came in at 163.9 lbs. Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA showed 164.1 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event fighters, Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio tipped the scales at 185.4 lbs and 185.5 lbs, respectively. Plus, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (1-0) and Rayne Wells (0-2) of Bellingham, WA, who replaced Michael Jones, both were 175.4 lbs.
Check out the current BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor lineup and weights below.
The current BKFC Philly lineup is as follows
- Dustin Pague (163.9) vs. Andrew Angelcor (164.1)
- Cody Vidal (185.4) vs. Brandon Conley (184.5)
- John Garbarino (175.4) vs. Rayne Wells (175.4)
- Travis Thompson (136) vs. AJ Craig (135.7)
- Maurice Horne (185.1) vs. Adam De Freitas (183)
- Lex Ludlow (218.6) vs. Connor McKenna (248.7)
- Dalvin Blair (160.6) vs. Justin Walters (169)
- Elijah Harris (145.8) vs. Brandon Honsvick (146)
- Patrick Carroll (250) vs. Mikey Furnier (264.1)
- Anthony Pagan (154.9) vs. Colin Reeser (153.6)