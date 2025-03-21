Subscribe
BKFC Philly weigh-in photos: Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor official

Dustin Pague and Andrew Angelcor successfully make weigh in for their 165 lbs bout

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dustin Pague at the BKFC Philly weigh-in ahead of his bout against Andrew Angelcot
Dustin Pague at the weigh-in on March 20, 2025 ahead of his bare-knuckle boxing bout against Andrew Angelcor at BKFC Philly at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC

Dustin Pague and Andrew Angelcor successfully weighed in for their 165 lbs bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC Philly. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, March 21.

Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA came in at 163.9 lbs. Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA showed 164.1 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event fighters, Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio tipped the scales at 185.4 lbs and 185.5 lbs, respectively. Plus, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (1-0) and Rayne Wells (0-2) of Bellingham, WA, who replaced Michael Jones, both were 175.4 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor lineup and weights below.

Andrew Angelcor
Andrew Angelcor | BKFC
Andrew Angelcor and Dustin Pague
Andrew Angelcor and Dustin Pague | BKFC
Brandon Conley and Cody Vidal
Brandon Conley and Cody Vidal | BKFC
Rayne Wells and John Garbarino
Rayne Wells and John Garbarino | BKFC
AJ Craig and Travis Thompson
AJ Craig and Travis Thompson | BKFC
Adam De Freitas and Maurice Horne
Adam De Freitas and Maurice Horne | BKFC
Connor McKenna and Lex Ludlow
Connor McKenna and Lex Ludlow | BKFC
Justin Walters and Dalvin Blair
Justin Walters and Dalvin Blair | BKFC
Brandon Honsvick and Elijah Harris
Brandon Honsvick and Elijah Harris | BKFC
Mikey Furnier and Patrick Carroll
Mikey Furnier and Patrick Carroll | BKFC
Colin Reeser and Anthony Pagan
Colin Reeser and Anthony Pagan | BKFC

The current BKFC Philly lineup is as follows

  • Dustin Pague (163.9) vs. Andrew Angelcor (164.1)
  • Cody Vidal (185.4) vs. Brandon Conley (184.5)
  • John Garbarino (175.4) vs. Rayne Wells (175.4)
  • Travis Thompson (136) vs. AJ Craig (135.7)
  • Maurice Horne (185.1) vs. Adam De Freitas (183)
  • Lex Ludlow (218.6) vs. Connor McKenna (248.7)
  • Dalvin Blair (160.6) vs. Justin Walters (169)
  • Elijah Harris (145.8) vs. Brandon Honsvick (146)
  • Patrick Carroll (250) vs. Mikey Furnier (264.1)
  • Anthony Pagan (154.9) vs. Colin Reeser (153.6)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

