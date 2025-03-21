BKFC Philly weigh-in photos: Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor official

Dustin Pague and Andrew Angelcor successfully weighed in for their 165 lbs bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC Philly. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, March 21.

Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA came in at 163.9 lbs. Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA showed 164.1 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event fighters, Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio tipped the scales at 185.4 lbs and 185.5 lbs, respectively. Plus, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (1-0) and Rayne Wells (0-2) of Bellingham, WA, who replaced Michael Jones, both were 175.4 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor lineup and weights below.

