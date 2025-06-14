BKFC Mohegan Sun weigh-in photos: Porter vs Cleckler official

Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing clash. The pair battle it out in the main event of BKFC Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on June 14.

Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT came in at 249 lbs. Cleckler (3-1) of Pensacola, FL showed 243 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Yorgan De Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA and Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas, NV tipped the scales at 264 lbs and 263 lbs, respectively. Plus, Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT and James Rumley of Bassett, VA registered 175.5 lbs and 175 lbs, respectively, for their feature bout.

Check out the current BKFC Mohegan Sun lineup and weights below.

Dillon Cleckler during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Parker Porter at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Yorgan De Castro and Josh Watson during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Brennan Ward and James Rumley during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Gary Balletto III and Rodney Thomas during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

John Howard and Pat Casey during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Rick Hawn and Sergio Lopez during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Lardy Navarro and Anthony Foye during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Randy Costa and Nick Burgos during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Peter Barrett and Nash Diederichs during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Jared Lennon and Ishiah Carson during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

Joseph Peters during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Drew Nolan at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC

The current BKFC Mohegan Sun lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

Parker Porter (249 lbs) vs. Dillon Cleckler (243 lbs)

Yorgan De Castro (264 lbs) vs. Josh Watson (263 lbs)

Brennan Ward (175.5 lbs) vs. James Rumley (175 lbs)

Gary Balletto III (184.5 lbs) vs. Rodney Thomas (182 lbs)

John Howard (175 lbs) vs. Pat Casey (175 lbs)

Rico Disciullo (149 lbs) vs. Zachary Pannell (142 lbs)

Rick Hawn (173 lbs) vs. Sergio Lopez (169 lbs)

Lardy Navarro (134 lbs) vs. Anthony Foye (138 lbs)

Randy Costa (144 lbs) vs. Nick Burgos (144 lbs)

Prelims