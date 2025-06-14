BKFC 76: Ben Bonner vs Tony Soto new main event in Fort Worth, Texas

The bout between Ben Bonner and Tony Soto is the new BKFC 76 main event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on June 21. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle contest at lightweight.
Soto (6-1) of Hickory, NC was scheduled to challenge Franco Tenaglia (4-1) for his BKFC lightweight title in a rematch. The Argentinian-born, Spain-based champion was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a VISA issue.
Bonner (3-1) of the UK makes his U.S. debut. In his previous bout last November at BKFC 68 in Newcastle, England, the 34-year-old KO’d Lewis Keen in the first round.
The co-main event at BKFC 76 Texas is a heavyweight bout between Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) of Brazil and newcomer Andrei Arlovski. The feature bout is a flyweight clash between Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan.
The current BKFC 76 Texas lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Geronimo dos Santos
- Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova
- Anthony Garrett vs. Haze Wilson
- Kenzie Morrison vs. Alex Davis
- Terryl Johnson vs. Kevin Sims
- Derek Campos vs. Jake Heffernan
- Brandon Meneses vs. Willie Gates
- Darren Whitney vs. Rodney Hinton
- James Gray vs. Roderick Stewart
Prelims
- Cameron Delano vs. Jesse Desrosier
- Christian Hawkins vs. Micah White
- Jeremy Sauceda vs. Israel Rodriguez