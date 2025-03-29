BKFC Manchester results: Chipchase vs Fox

Jonno Chipchase faces Gary Fox in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night on March 29, live on DAZN from Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester, England. The event marks the promotion’s return to the UK, following a mid-week bare-knuckle boxing showdown in Hollywood, FL.

Unbeaten Chipchase (3-0) aims for his fourth victory after a first-round knockout of Toby Bindon last August. Fox (3-2) stopped John Spencer in the second round last November, returning to winning ways. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round championship bout with the BKFC UK featherweight title on the line.

In the co-feature, British fighter Jack Cullen makes his debut against Jakub Kosicki (0-1) of Poland at middleweight. Also on the card, Stevie Taylor (1-0) of England and Conor Cooke (4-1) of Northern Ireland meet at light heavyweight.

Among other matchups, Gaz Corran of England makes his BKFC debut against Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (3-1) at light heavyweight. An all-British clash at light heavyweight pits Matty Hodgson (2-3) against Danny Moir (3-0). Plus, Bartlomiej Krol (4-1) of Poland and Simeon Ottley (1-0) of the UK go head-to-head at middleweight.

BKFC Manchester start time BKFC Manchester airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM GMT.

BKFC Manchester: Chipchase vs Fox results

Get BKFC Manchester full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(3:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)