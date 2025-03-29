Subscribe
BKFC Manchester results: Chipchase vs Fox

BKFC Fight Night: Chipchase vs Fox live results from Manchester, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gary Fox and Jonno Chipchase face each other at the BKFC Manchester weigh-in
Jonno Chipchase faces Gary Fox in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night on March 29, live on DAZN from Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester, England. The event marks the promotion’s return to the UK, following a mid-week bare-knuckle boxing showdown in Hollywood, FL.

Unbeaten Chipchase (3-0) aims for his fourth victory after a first-round knockout of Toby Bindon last August. Fox (3-2) stopped John Spencer in the second round last November, returning to winning ways. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round championship bout with the BKFC UK featherweight title on the line.

In the co-feature, British fighter Jack Cullen makes his debut against Jakub Kosicki (0-1) of Poland at middleweight. Also on the card, Stevie Taylor (1-0) of England and Conor Cooke (4-1) of Northern Ireland meet at light heavyweight.

Among other matchups, Gaz Corran of England makes his BKFC debut against Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (3-1) at light heavyweight. An all-British clash at light heavyweight pits Matty Hodgson (2-3) against Danny Moir (3-0). Plus, Bartlomiej Krol (4-1) of Poland and Simeon Ottley (1-0) of the UK go head-to-head at middleweight.

BKFC Manchester: Chipchase vs Fox live blog

BKFC Manchester start time

BKFC Manchester airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM GMT.

Gary Fox and Jonno Chipchase at the BKFC Manchester weigh-in
Gary Fox and Jonno Chipchase at the BKFC Manchester weigh-in on March 28, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night at Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester, England | BKFC

BKFC Manchester: Chipchase vs Fox results

Get BKFC Manchester full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(3:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

  • Jonno Chipchase vs. Gary Fox
  • Jack Cullen vs. Jakub Kosicki
  • Stevie Taylor vs. Conor Cooke
  • Gaz Corran vs. Dawid Chylinski
  • Matt Hodgson vs. Danny Moir
  • Bartlomiej Krol vs. Simeon Otley
  • Dec Spelman vs. Tomas Lejsek
  • David Oscar vs. Stanoy Tabakov
  • Danny Mitchell vs. Benjamin Lowe
  • James O’Brien vs. Leigh Cohoon
  • Liam Dooley vs. Marcus Pond
  • Sineadh Ni Nuallain vs. Mathilda Wilson
