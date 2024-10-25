Jared Warren vs Mike Richman headlines BKFC Hollywood in December

The fight between Jared Warren and Mike Richman is set to headline the BKFC Hollywood card on December 21 at Hard Rock Live. The contest pits the light heavyweight champion of Tampa, Florida against the challenger of Rosemount, Minnesota. The event airs live on DAZN.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Jared Warren (7-2) makes the first defense of his title. The 40-year-old southpaw landed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against John Michael Escoboza at the previous event at the same venue in June.

39-year-old Mike Richman (6-2) stopped Erick Lozano in the fifth round in April. With the victory, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger rebounded from a pair of defeats by knockout against David Mundell and Lorenzo Hunt.

In the championship co-main event, Christine Ferea faces off Christine Vicens. The bout features the flyweight champion of San Jose, California up against the challenger of Miami, Florida.

Las Vegas-based 42-year-old Ferea (9-1) made the fourth successful defense of her belt by split decision against Jade Masson-Wong last time out in September. Unbeaten 39-year-old Vicens (3-0) stopped Melanie Shah in the first round in June.

“Hard Rock Live truly is our second home and has been since our debut there in June of 2021,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “This will be our ninth event at one of the premier venues in the country and I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance as this outstanding, holiday season event will sell-out.”

“Both of these world title fights promise fireworks from the opening bell with four fighters who only know one way to fight – full speed ahead and bombs away. The message we get from fans all over the world watching on DAZN is ‘we love what you’re doing, keep giving us more action’ and that’s our commitment to BKFC fans everywhere.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC Hollywood fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.