BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Parker Porter KOs Anthony Garrett

Parker Porter faces Anthony Garrett atop BKFC Fight Night, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on Saturday, December 20. The fighters meet in a scheduled five-round heavyweight bout.

Porter (2-0) of Hartford, CT, headlined the previous BKFC Mohegan Sun event in June, scoring a first-round knockout over Dillon Cleckler. Garrett (3-0) of Kansas City, KS, last fought in June as well, stopping Haze Wilson in the first round at BKFC 76.

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Also on the card is a middleweight matchup between Pat Casey (2-2) and David Sanchez (2-0). A lightweight contest pits Peter Barrett (1-0) against newcomer Anthony Pike. Another middleweight bout features Gary Balletto Jr. (1-0) against Skyler Mauller (1-1).

Additionally, Tracey Johnson makes his promotional debut against Chase Gormley (1-1) at heavyweight. Lardy Navarro (3-1) and Anthony Sanchez (1-2) clash at bantamweight, while Crystal Van Wyk (2-1) and Gabrielle Roman (1-3-1) square off at strawweight.

BKFC Mohegan Sun results

Get BKFC Fight Night Mohegan Sun full fight card results below.

Main card

Parker Porter def. Anthony Garrett by KO (R2, 0:42)

Pat Casey def. David Sanchez by TKO (R1, 1:47)

Peter Barrett def. Anthony Pike by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 48-47)

Gary Balletto def. Skyler Mauller by KO (R2, 0:29)

Tracey Johnson vs. Chase Gormley – canceled

Lardy Navarro def. Anthony Sanchez by split decision (48-47, 47-49, 49-46)

Gabrielle Roman def. Crystal Van Wyk by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1, 2:00)

Rico Disciullo def. Stash Kuykendall by KO (R1, 0:41)

Prelims

Guilherme Viana def. Aleem Whitfield by KO (R2, 1:59)

Joe Peters def. David Burke by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1, 2:00)

Ashton Caniglia def. Travis Demko by disqualification (R4, 0:34)

BKFC Mohegan Sun live blog December 20, 2025 8:38 PM EST Parker Porter KOs Anthony Garrett in second round Parker Porter (3-0) of Hartford, CT defeats Anthony Garrett (3-1) of Kansas City, KS by knockout in the second round at heavyweight. The blockbuster bout saw a myriad of knockdowns, with both fighters hitting the canvas. The official time was 0:42 of the round. Parker Porter and Anthony Garrett during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 8:02 PM EST Pat Casey TKOs David Sanchez in first round Pat Casey (3-2) defeats David Sanchez (2-1) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The official time was 1:47 of the round. Pat Casey knocks down David Sanchez during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 7:41 PM EST Peter Barrett defeats Anthony Pike by decision Peter Barrett (2-0) defeats BKFC newcomer Anthony Pike (0-1) by split decision at lightweight. Peter Barrett defeats Anthony Pike during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 7:17 PM EST Gary Balletto KOs Skyler Mauller in second round Gary Balletto Jr. (2-0) defeats Skyler Mauller (1-2) by second-round knockout at middleweight. The official time was 0:29 of the round. Gary Balletto and Skyler Mauller during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 7:00 PM EST Lardy Navarro defeats Anthony Sanchez by decision Lardy Navarro (4-1) defeats Anthony Sanchez (1-3) by split decision at bantamweight. Lardy Navarro defeats Anthony Sanchez during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 6:51 PM EST Gabrielle Roman TKOs Crystal Van Wyk in first round Gabrielle Roman (2-3-1) defeats Crystal Van Wyk (2-2) by first-round TKO at strawweight due to a doctor stoppage caused by a cut. The official time was 2:00 of the round. Gabrielle Roman during her bout against Crystal Van Wyk at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 6:49 PM EST Rico Disciullo stops Stash Kuykendall in first round Rico Disciullo (2-0) drops and stops Stash Kuykendall (0-2) in 41 seconds at lightweight. Rico Disciullo dominates Stash Kuykendall during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 5:52 PM EST Guilherme Viana KOs Aleem Whitfield in second round Guilherme Viana (1-0) defeats Aleem Whitfield (0-2) by knockout with a left hook. The official time was 1:59 of the round. Guilherme Viana and Aleem Whitfield during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 5:39 PM EST Joe Peters defeats David Burke by TKO Joe Peters (2-0) defeats David Burke (0-1) by TKO due to a doctor stoppage caused by a cut. The official time was 2:00 of the round. During the round, Peters dropped Burke twice, while Burke sent his opponent to the canvas once. Joe Peters defeats David Burke during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 5:33 PM EST Ashton Caniglia defeats Travis Demko by disqualification Kicking off the action, Ashton Caniglia (0-1) defeats Travis Demko (0-1) by fourth-round disqualification due to an eye poke. The lightweight was stopped at 34 seconds of the round. Ashton Caniglia and Travis Demko during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on December 20, 2025 | BKFC December 20, 2025 4:16 AM EST BKFC Mohegan Sun: How to watch and start time BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.