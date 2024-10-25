BKFC Denver results: Camozzi vs Depee

Chris Camozzi faces Sawyer Depee for the vacant BKFC cruiserweight title live on Prime Video from Denver Coliseum on October 25. The main event bout pits, the former kickboxer and MMA fighter of Alameda, California against the bare knuckle boxer of Lolo, Montana.

37-year-old Camozzi (2-1) makes his second attempt to lift the belt, after dropping a split decision against Lorenzo Hunt last September. Riding a three-fight winning streak, 30-year-old Depee (5-2) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, Brandon Girtz (1-1) of Minneapolis, MN and Cameron VanCamp (1-1) of Lebanon, IN go head-to-head at welterweight. Among other bouts, local Marcus Edwards (2-0) and Pat Casey (1-1) of Springfield, MA square off at middleweight. Darrian Leu-Pierre of Denver and Grady Wall of Village of Bergen, NY debut at lightweight.

Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Denver’s Ramiro Figueroa (1-0) and newcomer Ishiah Carson of Galesburg, Illinois. Dylan Schulte (2-1) of Helena, Montana takes on Derek Perez (2-2) of Belen, New Mexico at bantamweight. Kathryn Paprocki of Oberlin, Kansas makes her debut at strawweight against Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia. Plus, flyweight Andrew Strode (1-0) makes his hometown ring appearance against Oklahoma City’s Chance Wilson (3-3).

A welterweight bout between Andrew Yates (2-1) of Greeley, Colorado and Jordan Christensen (3-4) of Centralia, Washington headlines the BKFC Denver prelims. In addition, a pair of lightweight bouts features Dusty Sparks of Fort Smith, Arkansas up against Canada’s Hasan Al-Ghanim (2-0) and Ruben Arroyo of El Paso, Texas versus Nash Diederichs (0-1) of Canada.

BKFC Denver: Camozzi vs Depee results

Get BKFC Denver: Camozzi vs Depee full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Chris Camozzi vs. Sawyer Depee

Brandon Girtz vs. Cameron VanCamp

Marcus Edwards vs. Pat Casey

Darrian Leu-Pierre vs. Grady Wall

Ramiro Figueroa vs. Ishiah Carson

Dylan Schulte vs. Derek Perez

Kathryn Paprocki vs. Sydney Smith

Andrew Strode vs. Chance Wilson

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Andrew Yates vs. Jordan Christensen

Dusty Sparks vs. Hasan Al-Ghanim

Ruben Arroyo vs. Nash Diederichs

The previous BKFC event was held mid October in Marbella, Spain. In the main event, Argentinian-born Spain-based Franco Tenaglia became a new BKFC lightweight champion by majority decision against Tony Soto of Hickory, North Carolina.