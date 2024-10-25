Subscribe
BKFC Denver results: Camozzi vs Depee

BKFC Fight Night: Camozzi vs Depee live results from Denver, CO

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Chris Camozzi faces Sawyer Depee for vacant title at BKFC Denver
L-R: Sawyer Depee and Chris Camozzi at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bouts at Denver Coliseum in Denver, CO, USA on October 25, 2024 | BKFC
Chris Camozzi faces Sawyer Depee for the vacant BKFC cruiserweight title live on Prime Video from Denver Coliseum on October 25. The main event bout pits, the former kickboxer and MMA fighter of Alameda, California against the bare knuckle boxer of Lolo, Montana.

37-year-old Camozzi (2-1) makes his second attempt to lift the belt, after dropping a split decision against Lorenzo Hunt last September. Riding a three-fight winning streak, 30-year-old Depee (5-2) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, Brandon Girtz (1-1) of Minneapolis, MN and Cameron VanCamp (1-1) of Lebanon, IN go head-to-head at welterweight. Among other bouts, local Marcus Edwards (2-0) and Pat Casey (1-1) of Springfield, MA square off at middleweight. Darrian Leu-Pierre of Denver and Grady Wall of Village of Bergen, NY debut at lightweight.

Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Denver’s Ramiro Figueroa (1-0) and newcomer Ishiah Carson of Galesburg, Illinois. Dylan Schulte (2-1) of Helena, Montana takes on Derek Perez (2-2) of Belen, New Mexico at bantamweight. Kathryn Paprocki of Oberlin, Kansas makes her debut at strawweight against Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia. Plus, flyweight Andrew Strode (1-0) makes his hometown ring appearance against Oklahoma City’s Chance Wilson (3-3).

A welterweight bout between Andrew Yates (2-1) of Greeley, Colorado and Jordan Christensen (3-4) of Centralia, Washington headlines the BKFC Denver prelims. In addition, a pair of lightweight bouts features Dusty Sparks of Fort Smith, Arkansas up against Canada’s Hasan Al-Ghanim (2-0) and Ruben Arroyo of El Paso, Texas versus Nash Diederichs (0-1) of Canada.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Denver: Camozzi vs Depee results

Get BKFC Denver: Camozzi vs Depee full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

  • Chris Camozzi vs. Sawyer Depee
  • Brandon Girtz vs. Cameron VanCamp
  • Marcus Edwards vs. Pat Casey
  • Darrian Leu-Pierre vs. Grady Wall
  • Ramiro Figueroa vs. Ishiah Carson
  • Dylan Schulte vs. Derek Perez
  • Kathryn Paprocki vs. Sydney Smith
  • Andrew Strode vs. Chance Wilson

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Andrew Yates vs. Jordan Christensen
  • Dusty Sparks vs. Hasan Al-Ghanim
  • Ruben Arroyo vs. Nash Diederichs

The previous BKFC event was held mid October in Marbella, Spain. In the main event, Argentinian-born Spain-based Franco Tenaglia became a new BKFC lightweight champion by majority decision against Tony Soto of Hickory, North Carolina.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

