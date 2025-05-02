BKFC Clearwater results: Warren vs Creer

Jared Warren faces Joseph Creer in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2, live from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at light heavyweight.
Tampa’s 41-year-old former champion Warren (7-3) lost his previous bout last December by knockout in 44 seconds against Mike Richman. 43-year-old Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA aims for his second win in a row, following a unanimous decision over David Simpson, also in late 2024.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL. Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA.
Another contest at bantamweight pits Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami. Among other BKFC Clearwater matchups, Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Atlanta, GA and Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam square off at featherweight.
Plus, Ryan Reber (6-1) of Pinellas Park, FL meets Matt Guyton (2-0) of Kansas at bantamweight. Additionally, newcomer Gregorio Gonzalez, aka Chachi Versaci of Brooksville, FL takes on Anthony Yost (0-2) of Albert Lea, MN at flyweight.
BKFC Clearwater live blog
BKFC Clearwater start time
BKFC Clearwater airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.
BKFC Clearwater results
Get BKFC Clearwater full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Jared Warren vs. Joseph Creer
- John Michael Escoboza vs. Jay Jackson
- Michael Larrimore vs. Samuel Samples
- Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora
- Nathan Rivera vs. Alex Castro
- Ryan Reber vs. Matt Guymon
- Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci vs. Anthony Yost
- Rodney Hinton vs. Ben Jacobsen
- Joseph White vs. Brady Meister
- Quentin Gaskins vs. Logan Speyrer
Any thoughts on who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.