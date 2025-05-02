Subscribe
BKFC Clearwater results: Warren vs Creer

BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Creer live results from Clearwater, Florida

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jared Warren and Joseph Creer face each other at the BKFC Clearwater weigh-in ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout
Jared Warren and Joseph Creer face off at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout headlining BKFC Fight Night at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Jared Warren faces Joseph Creer in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2, live from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at light heavyweight.

Tampa’s 41-year-old former champion Warren (7-3) lost his previous bout last December by knockout in 44 seconds against Mike Richman. 43-year-old Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA aims for his second win in a row, following a unanimous decision over David Simpson, also in late 2024.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL. Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA.

Another contest at bantamweight pits Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami. Among other BKFC Clearwater matchups, Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Atlanta, GA and Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam square off at featherweight.

Plus, Ryan Reber (6-1) of Pinellas Park, FL meets Matt Guyton (2-0) of Kansas at bantamweight. Additionally, newcomer Gregorio Gonzalez, aka Chachi Versaci of Brooksville, FL takes on Anthony Yost (0-2) of Albert Lea, MN at flyweight.

BKFC Clearwater airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC Clearwater results

Get BKFC Clearwater full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Jared Warren vs. Joseph Creer
  • John Michael Escoboza vs. Jay Jackson
  • Michael Larrimore vs. Samuel Samples
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora
  • Nathan Rivera vs. Alex Castro
  • Ryan Reber vs. Matt Guymon
  • Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci vs. Anthony Yost
  • Rodney Hinton vs. Ben Jacobsen
  • Joseph White vs. Brady Meister
  • Quentin Gaskins vs. Logan Speyrer

