BKFC Clearwater results: Warren vs Creer

Jared Warren faces Joseph Creer in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2, live from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at light heavyweight.

Tampa’s 41-year-old former champion Warren (7-3) lost his previous bout last December by knockout in 44 seconds against Mike Richman. 43-year-old Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA aims for his second win in a row, following a unanimous decision over David Simpson, also in late 2024.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL. Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA.

Another contest at bantamweight pits Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami. Among other BKFC Clearwater matchups, Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Atlanta, GA and Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam square off at featherweight.

Plus, Ryan Reber (6-1) of Pinellas Park, FL meets Matt Guyton (2-0) of Kansas at bantamweight. Additionally, newcomer Gregorio Gonzalez, aka Chachi Versaci of Brooksville, FL takes on Anthony Yost (0-2) of Albert Lea, MN at flyweight.

BKFC Clearwater live blog May 2, 2025 4:31 am EDT BKFC Clearwater start time BKFC Clearwater airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Cyrus Fees at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of BKFC Fight Night at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

BKFC Clearwater results

Get BKFC Clearwater full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Jared Warren vs. Joseph Creer

John Michael Escoboza vs. Jay Jackson

Michael Larrimore vs. Samuel Samples

Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora

Nathan Rivera vs. Alex Castro

Ryan Reber vs. Matt Guymon

Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci vs. Anthony Yost

Rodney Hinton vs. Ben Jacobsen

Joseph White vs. Brady Meister

Quentin Gaskins vs. Logan Speyrer

Any thoughts on who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.