Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Clearwater weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Joseph Creer official

Jared Warren and Joseph Creer square off in a bare-knuckle boxing clash this Friday atop BKFC Fight Night: Clearwater

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jared Warren at the BKFC Clearwater weigh-in ahead of his bout against Joseph Creer
Jared Warren at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Joseph Creer at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Jared Warren and Joseph Creer successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing clash headlining BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2. The event takes place at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL.

Former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (7-3) of Tampa, FL came in at 186 lbs. Joseph Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA showed 184.4 lbs.

John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.2 lbs and 184.6 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-main event.

Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL, weighed in at 135.8 lbs for his bout against Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA, who was 135.2 lbs. Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) registered 135.6 lbs for her bout against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami, who showed 136 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Clearwater lineup and weights below.

Joseph Creer
Joseph Creer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jared Warren at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Jared Warren and Joseph Creer
Jared Warren and Joseph Creer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
John Michael Escoboza and Jay Jackson
John Michael Escoboza and Jay Jackson at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Michael Larrimore and Samuel Samples
Michael Larrimore and Samuel Samples at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Crystal Pittman and Claudia Zamora
Crystal Pittman and Claudia Zamora at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Nathan Rivera and Alex Castro
Nathan Rivera and Alex Castro at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Ryan Reber and Matt Guymon
Ryan Reber and Matt Guymon at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci and Anthony Yost
Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci and Anthony Yost at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Rodney Hinton and Ben Jacobsen
Rodney Hinton and Ben Jacobsen at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Joseph White and Brady Meister
Joseph White and Brady Meister at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC
Quentin Gaskins and Logan Speyrer
Quentin Gaskins and Logan Speyrer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

The current BKFC Clearwater lineup and weights are as follows:

  • Jared Warren (186) vs. Joseph Creer (184.4)
  • Jomi Michael Escoboza (184.2) vs. Jay Jackson (184.6)
  • Michael Larrimore (135.8) vs. Samuel Samples (135.2)
  • Crystal Pittman (135.6) vs. Claudia Zamora (136)
  • Nathan Rivera (144.8) vs. Alex Castro (145.8)
  • Ryan Reber (136) vs. Matt Guymon (136)
  • Chachi Versace (124.2) vs. Anthony Yost (125.8)
  • Rodney Hinton (163.8) vs. Ben Jacobsen (165.2)
  • Joseph White (241.6) vs. Brady Meister (236.2)
  • Quentin Gaskins (135.4) vs. Logan Speyrer (136)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.