BKFC Clearwater weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Joseph Creer official

Jared Warren and Joseph Creer successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing clash headlining BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2. The event takes place at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL.
Former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (7-3) of Tampa, FL came in at 186 lbs. Joseph Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA showed 184.4 lbs.
John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.2 lbs and 184.6 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-main event.
Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL, weighed in at 135.8 lbs for his bout against Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA, who was 135.2 lbs. Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) registered 135.6 lbs for her bout against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami, who showed 136 lbs.