BKFC Clearwater weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Joseph Creer official

Jared Warren and Joseph Creer successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing clash headlining BKFC Fight Night on Friday, May 2. The event takes place at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL.

Former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (7-3) of Tampa, FL came in at 186 lbs. Joseph Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA showed 184.4 lbs.

John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.2 lbs and 184.6 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-main event.

Michael Larrimore (2-1) of Gulf Breeze, FL, weighed in at 135.8 lbs for his bout against Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA, who was 135.2 lbs. Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-3) registered 135.6 lbs for her bout against newcomer Claudia Zamora of Miami, who showed 136 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Clearwater lineup and weights below.

Joseph Creer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jared Warren at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Jared Warren and Joseph Creer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

John Michael Escoboza and Jay Jackson at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Michael Larrimore and Samuel Samples at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Crystal Pittman and Claudia Zamora at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Nathan Rivera and Alex Castro at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Ryan Reber and Matt Guymon at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci and Anthony Yost at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Rodney Hinton and Ben Jacobsen at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Joseph White and Brady Meister at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

Quentin Gaskins and Logan Speyrer at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL | BKFC

