Josh Dyer vs Lorenzo Hunt 2 tops BKFC 84 in Palm Desert mid-November – Tickets

The rematch between Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt has been announced as the main event for BKFC 84. The bare-knuckle boxing fight card takes place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, on November 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

Dyer (5-1, 2 NC) and Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) run it back following their first fight four and a half years ago. Battling it out at BKFC 17 in Birmingham, Alabama, Hunt claimed the win, defeating Dyer by fifth-round TKO.

Stepping into the ropes in mid-November, 34-year-old Dyer looks to avenge his sole BKFC defeat while making the first defense of his light heavyweight title. The newly crowned champion from Sioux Falls, SD, claimed the belt in May, scoring a fourth-round TKO over Mike Richman.

Hunt of Elyria, Ohio, was scheduled to face Chris Camozzi in a rematch this past April but withdrew due to injury. Making his ring return in Palm Desert, the 43-year-old former two-division BKFC champion looks to bounce back from a first-round stoppage defeat to Mick Terrill last April and once again become champion.

“BKFC is thrilled to announce our fifth event in Southern California with our biggest local promotion at one of the premiere new venues in the world,” said BKFC President David Feldman. “Since becoming a world champion this past May, Josh Dyer has wanted the biggest fights against the biggest names, and there is no bigger fight in the light heavyweight division than his rematch against the former two-division world champion and true BKFC fighting legend Lorenzo Hunt.”

“Additionally, we’ll be announcing a stellar lineup of fights promising an outstanding evening for fans in attendance and those watching globally on DAZN. Our pre-sale for BKFC 84 has been tremendous and with huge crowds and sellouts of our events all over the world including KnuckleMania IV last year in Los Angeles, I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets well in advance.”

BKFC 84 fight card also includes: