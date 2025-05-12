BKFC 76 Texas fight card: Geronimo Dos Santos vs Andrei Arlovski official for June

The bout between Geronimo Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski has been added to the BKFC 76 fight card on June 21 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pair square off in a five-round contest at heavyweight.

44-year-old Brazilian Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) made his bare-knuckle boxing debut in April in Dubai, where he knocked out former UFC fighter Aleksei Oleinik (0-1) in the first round. 46-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion Arlovski is set to make his BKFC debut after stopping Terrance Hodges in the second round of their “Dirty boxing” bout in March in Miami.

BKFC President David Feldman announced Dos Santos vs Arlovski for the BKFC 76 card during the post-fight press conference following Saturday’s event in Salt Lake City. He also announced that former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH, is scheduled to make her promotional debut at the upcoming event against an opponent to be named.

Eye last fought in July 2022, when she dropped a unanimous decision to Maycee Barber and suffered her fourth straight defeat. In June 2019, the 38-year-old challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the title but was knocked out in the second round by a head kick.

In the BKFC 76 main event, Franco Tenaglia (4-1) defends his lightweight title against Tony Soto (6-1) in a rematch. In their first fight last October, Tenaglia of Argentina defeated Soto of Hickory, NC, by majority decision.

The event is also scheduled to feature a heavyweight bout between Kenzie Morrison and Alex Davis, a light heavyweight matchup between Terryl Johnson and Kevin Sims, and a lightweight clash between Derek Campos and Jake Heffernan. Plus, Brandon Meneses and Willie Gates square off at bantamweight.