BKFC 68 results: Faulkner vs Oskar

Anthony Faulkner (2-0) of Scotland faces Dawid Oskar (4-1) of Poland atop the BKFC 68 fight card live on DAZN from Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on November 2. The pair battles it out for the European title at heavyweight. The event marks the fourth visit of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to the United Kingdom in 2024.

In the co-main event, Matt Hodgson (2-2) and Conor Cooke (3-1) clash for the British belt at light heavyweight. Also on the card, an all-English lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (3-0) and Ben Bonner (2-1). Plus, Karl Thompson (2-0) of the UK and Dawid Chylinski (2-0) of Poland go head-to-head at cruiserweight.

As well, Anthony Holmes (4-2-1) of the UK and Charles Wasserman of South Africa (1-1) square off at light heavyweight. Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-0) of the UK and Bartlomiej Krol (3-1) of Poland meet at middleweight.

Among other bouts featuring the representatives of the country-host, Gary Fox (2-2) faces John Spencer (0-2) at featherweight and Robbie Brown (2-2) takes on Brad Taylor (2-0) at bantamweight. In addition, Paul Cook (2-0) goes up against Luke Beamish (1-0) at welterweight.

Rounding out the card, Matty Hill (0-1) and Lee Browne (2-4) go toe-to-toe at heavyweight and Danny Moir (2-0) fights newcomer Kyle Redfearn at middleweight. The event opener pits Will Cairns (2-9) against debuting Oscar Smykiel at welterweight.

BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar results

Get BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(3 pm ET / 7 pm GMT)