BKFC 60 Milton Keynes photos: Franco Tenaglia defeats James Lilley to land title

Franco Tenaglia takes European title by decision against James Lilley at BKFC 60 Milton Keynes

By Parviz Iskenderov
Franco Tenaglia defeats James Lilley at BKFC 60 Milton Keynes
Franco Tenaglia | BKFC
Argentinian Franco Tenaglia came out victorious against Welsh James Lilley, when the pair squared off in the main event of BKFC 60. The bare knuckle boxing fight card aired live from Planet Ice in Milton Keynes, England on Saturday, April 6.

The Spain-based fighter took the win by majority decision, dropping his opponent in the first round along the way. The scores were 49-45, 48-46 and 47-47.

With the victory, Franco Tenaglia improved to 3-0 and landed the vacant BKFC European lightweight belt. James Lilley dropped to 8-2.

Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley | BKFC
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley | BKFC
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley | BKFC
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley | BKFC
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley
Franco Tenaglia vs James Lilley | BKFC
Franco Tenaglia celebrates victory
Franco Tenaglia | BKFC

In the co-feature, Danny Christie (4-1) retained his BKFC light heavyweight belt via first-round TKO against David Round (3-3). The official time was 1 minutes and 38 seconds into the first round.

Danny Christie vs David Round
Danny Christie vs David Round | BKFC
Danny Christie vs David Round
Danny Christie vs David Round | BKFC
Danny Christie vs David Round
Danny Christie vs David Round | BKFC
Danny Christie vs David Round
Danny Christie vs David Round | BKFC
Danny Christie
Danny Christie | BKFC

In the third title fight featured on the card, Ellis Shepherd (3-1) claimed the vacant BKF featherweight strap by unanimous decision against Gary Fox (2-2). All three scores were 49-46.

Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox
Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox | BKFC
Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox
Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox | BKFC
Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox
Ellis Shepherd vs Gary Fox | BKFC
Ellis Shepherd
Ellis Shepherd | BKFC
Ellis Shepherd
Ellis Shepherd | BKFC

Among other BKFC 60 results, Matt Hodgson (2-2) stopped Charles Wasserman (1-2) in the third round at light heavyweight. Jonno Chipchase (2-0) defeated Robbie Brown (1-2) via first-round TKO at bantamweight. Dawid Oskar (4-1) eliminated Conor Cooke (2-1) in the first round at cruiserweight.

As well, Rob Boardman (5-0) KO’d Danny McIntosh (1-1) in the opening round at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Ben Bonner (2-1) floored Ray Putterill (1-1) in the first round at lightweight.

On the top of prelims, Toby Bindon (2-2) stopped Marcus Pond (1-1) in the second round at middleweight. Jack Draper (3-1-1) defeated Piotr Cwik aka “Bubu” by TKO in the first round at heavyweight. In the event opener, Bartek Kanabey (2-0) dropped Bakhtyor Kudratov (1-0) in the first round at lightweight.

BKFC 60: Milton Keynes
Up next, BKFC Fight Night on April 12 in Clearwater, Florida. On the top of fight card, Mike Richman and Erick Lozano square off at light heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

