BKFC 60 results, start time, live stream, Lilley vs Tenaglia

Following BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero produced late last month in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the UK with BKFC 60: Lilley vs Tenaglia on Saturday, April 6. The fight card airs live from Planet Ice in Milton Keynes, England featuring a series of bouts with three titles contested on the night.
In the main event, James lIlley of Wales faces Franco Tenaglia of Argentina. The pair battles it out for the European title at lightweight. In the co-main event, light heavyweight Danny Christie defends his UK belt against David Round. Also on the card, Gary Fox and John Hick go head to head for the UK strap at featherweight.
Among other bouts, Charles Wasserman meets Matt Hodgson at light heavyweight. Jonno Chipchase takes on Robbie Brown at bantamweight. Dawid Oskar fights Conor Cooke at cruiserweight. Danny Mcintosh goes up against Rob Boardman at cruiserweight. Ben Bonner and Ray Putterill clash at lightweight.
The preliminary card features Toby Bindon up against Marcus Pond at middleweight and Jack Draper versus Piotr Cwik aka Bubu at heavyweight. In addition, Bartek Kanabey squares off against Bakhtyor Kudratov at lightweight.
BKFC 60: Lilley vs Tenaglia live stream
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Viaplay
Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 8 pm BST
Prelims: 7 pm BST
United States
Broadcast: Prime Video
Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
BKFC 60 fight card
Get BKFC 60: Lilley vs Tenaglia full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- James Lilley vs. Franco Tenaglia, lightweight – BKFC European title
- Danny Christie vs. David Round, light heavyweight – Christie’s BKFC UK title
- Gary Fox vs. John Hick, featherweight – BKFC UK title
- Charles Wasserman vs. Matt Hodgson, light heavyweight
- Jonno Chipchase vs. Robbie Brown, bantamweight
- Dawid Oskar vs. Conor Cooke, cruiserweight
- Danny Mcintosh vs. Rob Boardman, cruiserweight
- Ben Bonner vs. Ray Putterill, lightweight
Prelims
- Toby Bindon vs. Marcus Pond, middleweight
- Jack Draper vs. Piotr Cwik aka Bubu, heavyweight
- Bartek Kanabey vs. Bakhtyor Kudratov, lightweight