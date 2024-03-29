BKFC 59 results, live stream, how to watch, Dodson vs Aguero

BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero airs live stream from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, March 29. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the flyweight title contested on the night. Headlining the show, local favorite John Dodson defends his belt against Dagoberto Aguero of Dominican Republic.
Also on the card, Donald Sanchez faces Dallas Davison at middleweight. Kyle McElroy takes on Nick Kohring at light heavyweight. Lorenzo Coca meets Ruben Warr at lightweight. Frank Lester fights Keith Richardson at cruiserweight. Marc Entenberg squares off against Van Vo at featherweight. Plus, Anthony Sanchez battles Justin Street at bantamweight.
The preliminary card features Felipe Chavez up against Leandro Torres at welterweight and Manuel Otero versus Mikey Furnier at heavyweight. In addition, Austin Lewis and Joshua Richey clash at flyweight.
BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero live stream
Broadcast: Prime Video
Date: Friday, March 29
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
BKFC 59 fight card
Get BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- John Dodson vs. Dagoberto Aguero, flyweight – Dodson’s BKFC title
- Donald Sanchez vs. Dallas Davison, middleweight
- Kyle McElroy vs. Nick Kohring, light heavyweight
- Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight
- Frank Lester vs. Keith Richardson, cruiserweight
- Marc Entenberg vs. Van Vo, featherweight
- Anthony Sanchez vs. Justin Street, bantamweight
Prelims
- Felipe Chavez vs. Leandro Torres, welterweight
- Manuel Otero vs. Mikey Furnier, heavyweight
- Austin Lewis vs. Joshua Richey, flyweight