BKFC 59 results, live stream, how to watch, Dodson vs Aguero

BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero airs live stream from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, March 29. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the flyweight title contested on the night. Headlining the show, local favorite John Dodson defends his belt against Dagoberto Aguero of Dominican Republic.

Also on the card, Donald Sanchez faces Dallas Davison at middleweight. Kyle McElroy takes on Nick Kohring at light heavyweight. Lorenzo Coca meets Ruben Warr at lightweight. Frank Lester fights Keith Richardson at cruiserweight. Marc Entenberg squares off against Van Vo at featherweight. Plus, Anthony Sanchez battles Justin Street at bantamweight.

The preliminary card features Felipe Chavez up against Leandro Torres at welterweight and Manuel Otero versus Mikey Furnier at heavyweight. In addition, Austin Lewis and Joshua Richey clash at flyweight.

BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC 59 fight card

Get BKFC 59: Dodson vs Aguero full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

John Dodson vs. Dagoberto Aguero, flyweight – Dodson’s BKFC title

Donald Sanchez vs. Dallas Davison, middleweight

Kyle McElroy vs. Nick Kohring, light heavyweight

Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight

Frank Lester vs. Keith Richardson, cruiserweight

Marc Entenberg vs. Van Vo, featherweight

Anthony Sanchez vs. Justin Street, bantamweight

Prelims