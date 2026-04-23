Benavidez vs Zurdo prelims: Blancas faces Salomon, Carrillo meets Delgado

Three bouts have been announced for the Benavidez vs. Zurdo prelims on Prime Video, ahead of the PBC PPV. The event airs live on Saturday, May 2, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend. The lineup includes Daniel Blancas vs. Raul Salomon, Juan Carrillo vs. Marlo Delgado, and Dylan Capetillo returning to the ring.

Blancas (14-0, 7 KOs) and Salomon (16-3-1, 14 KOs) square off in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Carrillo (14-0, 10 KOs) and Delgado (8-0, 6 KOs) meet in an eight-round light heavyweight contest. Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) faces a to be announced opponent in a four-round welterweight matchup.

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Milwaukee’s undefeated Blancas comes off a third-round knockout victory over William Townsel last December, securing his third win of the year. Mexico’s Salomon is fresh off a second-round TKO victory over Juan Carlos Perez Rojo in February.

Las Vegas-based unbeaten Olympian Carrillo of Colombia won his previous bout last February by first-round knockout over Cristian Andres Pena. Unbeaten Delgado of Ecuador defeated Williams Colina by first-round TKO last November.

Las Vegas-native Capetillo is back in the ring after making a successful professional debut in April, defeating Jesus Antonio Rios Castro by first-round TKO.

Opponents for Capetillo, along with the non-televised undercard, are expected to be announced shortly.

Headlining PBC PPV, Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against former sparring partner and fellow two-division world champion David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title in an all-Mexican showdown against former champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

Current Benavidez vs Zurdo fight card

Main card

Gilberto Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) vs. David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs), Ramirez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) vs. Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs), Resendiz’s WBA super middleweight title

Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs), super lightweight

Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) vs. Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs), super welterweight

Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Tito Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs), super bantamweight

Prelims

Daniel Blancas (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Raul Salomon (16-3-1, 14 KOs), super middleweight

Juan Carrillo (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Marlo Delgado (8-0, 6 KOs), light heavyweight

Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, welterweight